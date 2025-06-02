Nobody Wants This was an enormous success for Netflix last year. The series romcom stars Kristen Bell as Joanne, an agnostic sex podcast host who falls in love with Noah, a recently-single rabbi played by Adam Brody. It follows the pair as they navigate their relationship and religious differences, and was an instant hit for the streaming platform - so much so that a second season was confirmed within weeks of its release.

Now, we finally have a release date for Nobody Wants This season 2. In a post shared on the official Netflix account, the cast - including Adam Brody, Kristen Bell, Justine Lupe and Jackie Tohn - opened up about what viewers can expect. Using an eight ball to predict the answers to fans questions (including whether or not Morgan will finally find love), the stars also confirmed that the show will be returning to the small screen in just a few short months. Hurrah! The caption alongside the video reads: "Cancel your plans... Nobody Wants This will officially return for s2 23 October!"

With Nobody Wants This season 2 just a few months away, show creator Erin Foster has been opening up about the storylines and love interests in the next chapter of the story. This time around, we'll meet Joanne's high school nemesis who is played by Leighton Meester. The former Gossip Girl star is married to Adam Brody, and Foster explained she's an 'underrated comedian'. In an interview for E! News, she said: "We came up with such a fun character. We went to Adam first, like, 'What do you think of this idea?' He was like, 'I think that she would be so great at it. Do it. Ask her.' And she was so game and so excited."

In an interview with IndieWire, Foster also said that the next instalment will be 'romantic and funny', sharing: "I'm not in the business of depriving people of what they want on a show like this. And making some like, artistic choice to rob you of what you want to see."

Excited? Same. Mark your calendars...

