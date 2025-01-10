Travel experts have weighed in on the 'White Lotus Effect' for 2025

The White Lotus season three is officially on its way, with the highly-anticipated next instalment set for release in 2025. And with viral teaser trailers and on-set anecdotes released on a regular basis, the HBO show is making non-stop headlines.

The third and final season will be set in Koh Samui, Thailand, starring major A-list names, from Leslie Bibb and Jason Isaacs, to Aimee Lou Wood and Lalisa Manobal. And according to the cast and crew, the next instalment will not disappoint, reported to be even wilder than the first two seasons.

It is the 'White Lotus effect' that made headlines this week, with the HBO show known to have prompted a travel trend with each new season. And according to forecasters, its third instalment is no exception.

Seasons one and two of The White Lotus were set in Maui, Hawaii and Sicily, Italy, respectively. And according to data from the Expedia Group, the show's first two seasons had a significant impact on tourism, driving a 300% increase in "travel demand" for both destinations.

Therefore, it is unsurprising that with season three tipped for release in February, its filming location, Thailand, is reported to be the most popular travel destination of 2025. Particularly the three key areas where filming took place - Bangkok, Phuket, and Koh Samui.

In fact, according to experts, search interest in 2025 Thailand holidays has already seen a 412% surge, with posts on TikTok and Instagram surpassing 11 million and 80 million, respectively.

“I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing," creator Mike White has explained of the highly-anticipated third season, promising a “supersized” show in 2025.

"[The White Lotus season three] is going to be longer, bigger [and] crazier," he continued. "I’m super excited about the content of the season.”

The White Lotus season three is set for release on 16 February 2025.