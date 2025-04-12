Sarah Catherine Hook has revealed the White Lotus deleted scene that almost changed the plot

The White Lotus season three is officially over, with the highly-anticipated season finale airing on Monday. But despite this, the HBO show is still more talked-about than ever, with the trending filming locations in Koh Samui, Thailand and the details around the A-list cast (from Michelle Monaghan to Aimee Lou Wood), going viral.

It was Sarah Catherine Hook who made headlines this week, with the 29-year-old actress opening up about a deleted scene that would have changed her and some of her co-stars' storylines.

Hook stars in season three as Piper Ratliff, sister to Saxon and Lochlan Ratliff, played by Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola, respectively.

(Image credit: © Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.)

Lochlan and Saxon Ratliff have been among the most talked-about characters of season three, with the two brothers having a drunken threesome together in episode 6 - something they both are coming to terms with in the subsequent episodes.

And while the incident is never revealed to the family in the final cut, Hook has explained that a deleted scene saw Piper and Lochlan have a conversation about it.

(Image credit: © Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.)

"On the beach, do you know when she walks up to [Lochlan], and she’s like, ‘I don’t wanna mess up your life. Let me do that to my own’? There was a whole scene that was missing from that where she’s talking about the family being like a cult in and of itself," Sarah Catherine Hook explained in a recent interview with TV Insider.

"She’s having all of these realisations about her family," Hook continued. "She’s like, ‘It’s not the meditation centre, it’s the family. We’ve gotta fix the family.’ And then I’m saying too, ‘It’s like borderline incestuous.' And he’s like, ‘Did [Saxon] say something?’ It’s so funny."

(Image credit: © Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.)

Piper finding out would certainly have changed the finale for the Ratliff family. But according to Hook, White's decision to cut the scene made a lot of sense, with the actress praising the final edit.

"I actually appreciated the way that it ended," she explained. "But there are so many things going on in [Piper’s] head where she’s like, ‘I’m feeling uncomfortable in this place. Now my brother wants to come with me. We are too close. I have so many things that need to be fixed right now. And I’m trying to find answers in Thailand, and that’s just not the case. There’s no A/C here. I don’t like the food. I can’t live like this. I thought I could do it.'"

The White Lotus season three episodes are all available to watch on Sky and streaming service NOW.