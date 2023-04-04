Barbie Ferreira opens up about why she really left Euphoria

Since Euphoria landed on our TV screens back in 2019, it has become something of a phenomenon. The HBO show has not only inspired fashion trends (opens in new tab) and beauty looks, but it has also catapulted the cast firmly into the spotlight.

While Zendaya was already an established name in Hollywood, the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demi, Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer were suddenly on every A-list red carpet roster.

One of the show's breakout stars was Barbie Ferreira, who was praised for her portrayal of Kat Hernandez and became something of a body positivity icon.

However, last summer the actor announced that she would not be joining the returning cast for Euphoria season 3.

Taking to Instagram, she told her followers: "After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye.

"I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez."

Her departure came as a blow for fans, and speculation mounted that there had been disagreements between Ferreira and showrunner Sam Levinson, with claims that an on-set fallout had resulted in her character's diluted appearance in season 2.

But now the 26 year old has spoken about the rumoured feud, claims she had walked off set, and revealed the real reason that she waved goodbye to the show.

During an interview on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, she said: "For me, when people ask me about season two, it’s usually they come at me with, like, I was some sort of victim to season two. And I’m always like, 'No, it’s OK, promise. It’s good.'

"I actually did not walk off set. I did sprain my ankle once and had to go get an X-ray. Maybe that’s what they mean?"

She added that the decision to leave Kat behind was 'mutual', continuing: "I think there were places she could have gone. I just don’t think it would have fit into the show.

"I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either."

Ferreira is set to appear in a remake of the 1970s horror Faces of Death alongside Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery. She is also joining the cast of upcoming thriller House of Spoils which will also star Ariana DeBose.