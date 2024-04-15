Emily in Paris' Lucien Laviscount is reported to be dating a very A-list singer

Emily in Paris season four is officially on its way, with filming underway in the French capital. And while we don't yet have a release date for the fourth instalment, it's sure to reinvigorate our love of croissants, Champagne and Patricia Field.

Season three's dramatic finale left a lot in the air, with fans eager to know the ending for Emily and Gabriel, and of course, Alfie.

It is not known whether Emily's ex boyfriend Alfie (played by Lucien Laviscount) will be making a return for the fourth season of the Netflix show, but the actor himself revealed this month that he would be open to coming back, so it certainly seems like a possibility.

It wasn't Laviscount's future on Emily in Paris that was making him headlines this week however, but rather his relationships, with the 31-year-old reported to be dating an A-list singer.

Yes, according to reports, Laviscount is dating Shakira, and unsurprisingly the internet has gone wild.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"She's casually seeing him," a source reportedly told Us Weekly of Shakira's relationship with Laviscount, going on to explain that the pair met on the set of her music video "Punteria".

According to the source, the singer was "pleasantly surprised by how charming and funny he was", while another source told the publication "he's very into her", adding that "Shakira and Lucien have a light playful thing going on".

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Laviscount is no stranger to high profile relationships, famously dating Kerry Katona back in 2011, after meeting on Celebrity Big Brother.

The former couple even did a cover shoot with OK! on the outside world entitled, "We hope we'll be together forever".

Laviscount, who was 19-years-old when the former couple met, said at the time of their 12-year age difference: “She’s not too old for me! I have a thing for older women. I like women who know where they’re at. When I’m with Kerry, I don’t feel like there’s an age gap at all."

The couple broke up not long after their cover shoot, with Kerry stating: "I love him, but I'm not going to marry him."

We will continue to update this story.