Love Is Blind UK star's ex claims he 'ghosted' her before dating Catherine

Love Is Blind UK has been a huge success - and not just because of the dramatic romances, fallouts and love triangles that unfolded during filming. In fact, it's the behind the scenes tea and off-screen details that have really drawn in fans - whether it's Catherine's reality TV past, the knowledge that Sabrina had a secret second connection before getting engaged to Steven, or Ollie's remarks about Jasmine's 'good edit' after their tense argument in Greece.

But as viewers untangle the post-show dramas with the onscreen couples, it has come to light that a number of others got engaged after dating in the pods. While we watched six couples fall in love and make it to the wedding days, there were some connections that weren't aired. One contestant, Shirley Bekker, took to TikTok to say that there were actually 11 engagements - and that reportedly included a dramatic love triangle.

While Catherine initially got engaged to Freddie on the show, the couple didn't end up getting married and Cat went on to start dating another castmate shortly afterwards. Viewers didn't see Jake Shill's journey, but he connected with Catherine when filming wrapped and the pair now live together with their dog. However, Jake's ex-fiancé Ella has now claimed that he 'ghosted' her after the experiment and that she is 'unsure' if there was any 'crossover between him and Cat'. Taking to TikTok to share her experience of being on Love Is Blind UK, Ella said: "I did make a connection, and I did get engaged. It's been branded like he had a really traumatic experience, and I'm sat there like..."

She added: "Jake is now in a relationship with Cat. The sad thing about it is I took this process very seriously. I took the engagement very seriously... And I'm not quite sure that was reciprocated... Behind a wall, I thought it was. For a while, I thought it was a genuine, incredible thing. But we weren't compatible, and it wasn't going to work. We were together for about a month. I’m unsure if there was any crossover between him and Cat."

Ella continued: "The fact that he basically ghosted me, and then I found out that he was dating Cat - that really wasn’t nice."

Catherine and Jake have not yet commented on Ella's claims, but in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK Cat said: "I'm with Jake from the pods now. So his story [on the show] was quite dramatic. I just reached out to say, 'Are you OK?' because we see a lot of what happens in the girls' lounge... so I reached out. We were talking for five weeks, and then I went over [to his house], and that's it."

Love Is Blind UK is available to stream on Netflix now.