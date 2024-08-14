Love Is Blind UK's Sabrina actually had a secret second connection

Love Is Blind UK is here, and it's about bloody time. The British spin-off of the popular dating show, with Matt and Emma Willis at the helm, launched on Netflix with an almighty bang last week. Four years after the show premiered in the US, the UK instalment has already gripped the nation. So far, we've seen a healthy dollop of romance (peppered with tears and less healthy tantrums), and one of the couples were even engaged in record time.

Marketing director Sabrina and gym owner Steven appeared to have instant chemistry from the get go - they shared a sweet moment discussing why they wear their grandparents jewellery, they didn't shy away from a sticky chat about having children, and they opened up to one another about past relationships. By the end of episode one, Steven told Sabrina that he loved her and proposed, and, several minutes and 'buts' later, she accepted.

Sabrina and Steven are currently one of the most popular couples on the show, but it seems their fateful love story may have included an unknown third person. In an interview with the Irish Sun, Sabrina admitted that it wasn't as seamless as the show portrays. In fact, she quite easily could have found herself walking down the aisle with a completely different person (sorry, Steven), as she had developed a pod relationship with another person during her time in the dating stage.

She told the publication: "So Steven from day two was my number one, but I did have another connection which you don't see at all. And right up until the day that me and Steven decided that we would be the only connection, I was also speaking to that person and they had come in to ask me to be their connection. And I had to let them down and say, actually, I've chosen Steven. There's so much you don't see. There's so many other beautiful moments and dates."

Well - we did not see that coming.

Five new episodes of Love Is Blind UK have been released today, so if you're already up to speed on the initial couplings - get ready for some drama.

Love Is Blind UK episodes 1 - 9 are available to watch on Netflix.