Love Is Blind UK star Catherine appeared on another reality TV show first
Love Is Blind UK has had the nation gripped since it landed on Netflix earlier this month. The British iteration of the dating show has already been a huge hit with viewers thanks to emotional dates and pod dumpings, holiday spats and early 'I love yous', hard-to-impress family members and some pot stirring singletons (ahem). With six couples getting engaged and preparing to walk down the aisle, the final two episodes of the season will see them saying I do - or I don't.
As the weddings loom, viewers have been scouring the internet for details about the couples - whether it's Sabrina's secret connection before she committed to Steven or which couples are still together. And if one of the Love Is Blind UK stars looks familiar, it's because you might recognise her from another reality TV show.
Catherine, who is coupled up with funeral director Freddie, appeared on ITV 2 show Ibiza Weekender back in 2019. She featured in an episode where she arrived to rekindle her relationship with a holiday rep named Callum, but he had moved on with someone else. Fans of both shows are just realising where they recognise Catherine from, and are sharing their shock over on X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok.
And Catherine isn’t the only member of the Love Is Blind UK cast who has already dipped their toe in the world of TV and entertainment. Nicole, who was initially engaged to Sam before realising she had a connection with Benaiah, appeared on Come Dine With Me in 2021. But sadly, she didn’t impress her guests with her cooking and came fourth.
Bobby, who is engaged to Jasmine, has also appeared on TV. He tried his luck on the gameshow Moneybag in 2021, and he managed to win a staggering £31,000.
So, there you have it!
Jadie Troy-Pryde
