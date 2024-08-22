There was a secret unaired love triangle on Love Is Blind UK - and one person is sharing all unseen drama

Since Love Is Blind UK landed on Netflix earlier this month, the British singletons have had us binge watching every available episode. Not only have we since learned that Sabrina had a secret connection with someone else before she settled down with Steven, we also found out that Catherine has a reality TV past and Sam - who left the pods engaged to Nicole but was ultimately dumped for Benaiah - has become something of a TV villain.

As the show wraps with the final two episodes airing today, many viewers are looking for details that may have gone under the radar - and there's one cast member who is happy to share some behind the scenes gossip and expose the unaired love dramas.

By the time the group left the pods, there were six engaged couples - Sabrina and Steven, Catherine and Freddie, Demi and Ollie, Jasmine and Bobby, Maria and Tom, and Nicole and Benaiah. However, throughout the experiment there were five other engaged couples according to Shirley Bekker, a cast mate whose love journey was not aired on the show. Taking to TikTok, she shared details about what happened to the individuals who were involved but didn't make the final edit.

She said: "Netflix published a cast of 15 women and 15 men. Although you see a total of six engagements, 11 of our cast got engaged. There were only four of us who didn’t get engaged and I was one of them. That’s a little bit embarrassing.

"With it only being 11 total episodes, you have to think that only certain stories can get followed all the way to the altar, because there just isn’t a way to fit in that many stories into that few episodes. As for the stories that did not end in engagement, it would’ve been interesting to still see those romantic journeys and to see that some romantic journeys don’t end in engagement, some end in heartbreak. But that’s just not how the show works in this case which is why you did not see my on my romantic journey."

@shirley_bekker This is a question I have been asked so many times! Everyone has their own journey on Love is Blind. This was just mine. ♬ original sound - Shirley Bekker

She added: "The madness that went down in the couples that you didn’t see… A girl proposing to a guy, we had more triangles, we had so much going on, but as you can understand, we can only show so much."

Fans in the comments have been begging for Netflix to air more episodes including all cast members, with one person writing underneath the video: "Netflix need to extend their episodes because I would have loved to see everyone’s journey. I feel like we missed out on the other couples that were engaged."

Another person echoed that sentiment, writing: "They need to change the format of the show. We miss out on so many stories."

Well, the more you know!

Love Is Blind UK is available to stream on Netflix now.