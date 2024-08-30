Ollie claims Jasmine got a 'good edit' during their argument on Love Is Blind UK
Love Is Blind UK may have come to an end already (boo), but that hasn't stopped the nation from talking about the popular dating show. From the legally binding marriages to the unaired love triangles, the British version of the franchise has gone down a treat with viewers - and when the reunion landed on Netflix this week, some new drama was brought to the fore.
While most of the current and former couples appeared to be on good terms, fans were shocked to learn that Sabrina and Steven had split - with Sabrina later claiming that her new husband invited his ex-girlfriend to their wedding. Demi and Ollie also shared that they went their separate ways after the experiment, with Demi explaining that Ollie was a good guy - just not the right guy for her.
During the show, Demi and Ollie navigated some early bumps in the road during the honeymoon trip. Ollie had enjoyed a pod connection with Catherine before choosing to propose to Demi, and when the group finally met face to face Demi told her friend Jasmine that it left her feeling a little insecure. After their conversation, Jasmine proceeded to question Ollie about his feelings for Demi, but things got heated and he ultimately walked away frustrated.
Now, Ollie has explained his side of the story during an interview with Jessie Woo on her YouTube channel. As well as revealing why he got so 'defensive' during the tense exchange, Ollie also claimed that the argument lasted a lot longer in real life and he felt like Jasmin was provoking him.
He explained: "What you’re seeing on screen lasted three maybe five minutes, in reality it was probably more 10-15 minutes. They cut that right down. [Jasmine] actually got a positive edit in my opinion, because in reality that went on for a lot longer and yeah, I’m not trying to throw her under the bus but she was like, poking me and her hand was in my face."
He added: "I don’t want to go into it too much because I’m a big boy and it’s done but it’s like it’s annoyed me that that got taken as me being defensive."
Jasmine has not spoken publicly about the argument, but as one of Demi's closest friends on the show she was seen standing up for her pal multiple times on the show.
Considering the series was filmed a year ago, we're sure by now it's water under the bridge!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor
