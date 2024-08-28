The truth behind the Love Is Blind UK marriages - and if they're legally binding

Love Is Blind UK spoilers ahead

It's fair to say that the British iteration of Love Is Blind has been a huge success here in the UK. The tried and tested formula - which sees singletons blind dating in pods before getting engaged and (maybe) married - has had a number of spin-offs since the original season landed on Netflix in 2020. So far the franchise has spanned from the US to Brazil, Mexico, Sweden and Japan, and will continue the global takeover with series’ based in Germany, Argentina and the UAE.

And the Love Is Blind UK instalment has already secured itself a legion of fans, as viewers have been utterly hooked to the dating show since its release earlier this month. Ahead of the planned wedding days, the couples enjoyed sweet dates, endured tense fallouts, and the nation collectively gasped when exes came back to stir the pot (ahem, Sam). But of the six engaged couples - Sabrina and Steven, Catherine and Freddie, Demi and Ollie, Jasmine and Bobby, Maria and Tom, and Nicole and Benaiah - only three decided to go ahead with their weddings and exchange vows at the altar.

Since the reunion aired earlier this week, fans of the show are asking - are the Love Is Blind UK marriages real, and are they legally binding? Another dating show which features a full-blown wedding is Married At First Sight, although it has been confirmed that those nuptials are more of a symbolic ceremony than a lawful union.

However, it turns out that the marriages on Love Is Blind UK are, in fact, 100% legally recognised - making the contestants decisions and pre-wedding stresses even more understandable. Netflix confirmed to Cosmopolitan UK that when the couples say ‘I do’, they really mean it.

During the reunion episode, fans were thrilled to see that Jasmine and Bobby remained married, as did Nicole and Benaiah. However, Sabrina and Stephen shocked viewers when they admitted they parted ways after the experiment, with communication and distance at the heart of their split. So given that their wedding was legitimate in the eyes of the law, they would have to get an annulment or divorce to legally separate.

Love Is Blind UK is available to watch on Netflix now.

