Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from her family life in Montecito with Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the news that she is creating a brand new podcast, she never fails to get the world talking.

This week, it was career news that made the Duchess headlines once more, as Meghan launched a new lifestyle brand.

Returning to Instagram for the first time in four years, the Duchess of Sussex broke the news on Thursday, launching a profile on the social media platform, with the brand's logo and name, "American Riviera Orchard".

The 42-year-old also launched a website by the same name, with a sign-up box to join the waitlist.

While information about the new brand is expected to be released by the Duchess in due course, it is thought that American Riviera Orchard will be a luxury lifestyle brand, with "dozens of products" reportedly in the works.

According to The Guardian, "the brand's trademark filing application includes cookbooks, tableware, linens, a range of spreads and preserves including jellies, jams and nut butters, alongside table place card holders specified to be 'not of previous metal'".

And a second registration application via the publication reportedly "includes stationery, textiles, string bags, yoga gear and a range of pet-related items such as leashes, collars, feeding mats and bird seed".

"It's all the things that are close to [Meghan Markle's] heart - all the things she's passionate about", reported sources via PageSix.com, adding that the Duchess has been working on American Riviera Orchard "for over a year".

And according to some sources, this homeware launch could come with the launch of the Duchess of Sussex's very own cookery show on Netflix.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle's new brand comes six years after she closed her beloved lifestyle blog, The Tig, an online space where the now Duchess shared recipes, hosting tips, travel ideas and more.

"After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig," the Duchess penned as she closed the platform in 2017 ahead of joining the royal family. "What began as a passion project evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being 'the change you wish to see in the world'. Above all, don’t ever forget your worth – as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough."

Could a Tig 2.0 be on the cards? Only time will tell.

We will continue to update this story.