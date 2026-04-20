Meghan Markle is releasing a new line of As Ever candles this week, with the names and scent profiles inspired by Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

'Signature Candle No. 506' and 'Signature Candle No. 604' pay tribute to her children's birthdates, with the ingredients including ginger, water lily, amber, neroli and cashmere.

The new As Ever products will be released on Wednesday 22 April, ahead of US Mother's Day.

The Duchess of Sussex continues to be front and centre in 2026, with her luxe lifestyle brand, As Ever, going from strength to strength.

The 44-year-old mother of two launched As Ever last year, releasing multiple seasonal products over the months since. And from homemade preserves and flower sprinkles to her own line of Napa Valley wine and most recently, handcrafted chocolate, her artisanal offerings have been going viral.

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This week, however, will see the Duchess of Sussex's most talked-about product launch to date, with Markle releasing new luxury items inspired by her and Prince Harry's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

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The items in question are As Ever signature candles, with Markle releasing two new scents, inspired by each of her children.

The candles, both costing $64, include sweet references to the Sussex children's birthdates, with 'Signature Candle No. 506' named after Archie's May 6 birthday and 'Signature Candle No. 604' inspired by Lilibet's on June 4.

Not to mention, the scent profiles, with Markle designing signature blends based on her children's personalities.

According to a press release via People, 'Signature Candle No. 506' is described as "a warm, comforting scent inspired by Prince Archie of Sussex, bringing a soft, familiar ease into the room," featuring notes of ginger, neroli and cashmere.

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While, 'Signature Candle No. 604', "inspired by Meghan's daughter, Princess Lilibet", is described as "a light, floral scent. And offering notes of amber, water lily and santal, it promises to add "a sense of brightness and openness to the home."

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The luxury candles are set to be released on Wednesday 22 April as part of As Ever's US Mother's Day collection. And coming in various bundle options, they are being sold alongside a brand new box of As Ever chocolate, made in collaboration with Compartès chocolatier, and handcrafted in Los Angeles.

Well, this is exciting.

Happy shopping!