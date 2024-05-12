Here's who won big at the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards
The 2024 BAFTA TV Awards are officially here, with the annual ceremony airing live from London on Sunday evening.
Hosted this year by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, and held at Royal Festival Hall, the ceremony saw celebrities descend on the red carpet from far and wide to celebrate the past year in television.
Among the most nominated shows of the evening were The Crown, Top Boy and Black Mirror, with the two-hour ceremony and its surprise wins proving itself to be a historic evening.
But who emerged as the big winners of the evening?
From Jasmine Jobson to Gbemisola Ikumelo, here's who won big at the 2024 TV BAFTAs...
TV BAFTA 2024 winners
Leading actress
- Anjana Vasan, Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - Netflix
- Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us - Sky Atlantic
- Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly - ITVX
- WINNER Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley - BBC One
- Sharon Horgan, Best Interests - BBC One
Leading actor
- Brian Cox, Succession - Sky Atlantic
- Dominic West, The Crown - Netflix
- Kane Robinson, Top Boy - Netflix
- Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project - Sky Max
- Steve Coogan, The Reckoning - BBC One
- WINNER Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One
Supporting actress
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - Netflix
- Harriet Walter, Succession - Sky Atlantic
- WINNER Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy - Netflix
- Lesley Manville, The Crown - Netflix
- Nico Parker, The Last of Us - Sky Atlantic
- Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley - BBC One
Supporting actor
- Amit Shah, Happy Valley - BBC One
- Éanna Hardwicke, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One
- Harris Dickinson, A Murder at the End of the World - Disney+
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses - Apple TV+
- WINNER Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - Sky Atlantic
- Salim Daw, The Crown - Netflix
Female performance in a comedy
- Bridget Christie, The Change - Channel 4
- WINNER Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops - BBC One
- Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary - Disney+
- Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers - Sky Atlantic
- Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary - Disney+
- Taj Atwal, Hullraisers - Channel 4
Male performance in a comedy
- Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black - BBC Three
- David Tennant, Good Omens - Prime Video
- Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops - BBC One
- Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou - Netflix
- Joseph Gilgun, Brassic - Sky Max
- WINNER Mawaan Rizwan, Juice - BBC Three
Drama series
- The Gold - BBC One
- Happy Valley - BBC One
- Slow Horses - Apple TV+
- WINNER Top Boy - Netflix
Limited drama
- Best Interests - BBC One
- Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - Netflix
- The Long Shadow - ITV1
- WINNER The Sixth Commandment - BBC One
Scripted comedy
- Big Boys - Channel 4
- Dreaming Whilst Black - BBC Three
- Extraordinary - Disney+
- WINNER Such Brave Girls - BBC Three
Soap
- WINNER Casualty - BBC One
- EastEnders - BBC One
- Emmerdale - ITV1
Entertainment programme
- Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas - Apple TV+
- Later… With Jools Holland - BBC Two
- Michael McIntyre's Big Show - BBC One
- WINNER Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One
Entertainment performance
- Anthony McPartlin & Declan Donnelly, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! - ITV1
- Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave
- Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show - BBC One
- Hannah Waddingham, Eurovision Song Contest 2023 - BBC One
- WINNER Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett - Channel 4
- Rob Beckett & Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky Max
Comedy entertainment programme
- The Graham Norton Show - BBC One
- Late Night Lycett - Channel 4
- WINNER - Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky Max
- Would I Lie To You? - BBC One
Factual entertainment
- WINNER Celebrity Race Across The World - BBC One
- The Dog House - Channel 4
- Endurance: Race To The Pole - Channel 5
- Portrait Artist of the Year - Sky Arts
Reality
- Banged Up - Channel 4
- Married At First Sight UK - E4
- My Mum, Your Dad - ITV1
- WINNER Squid Game: The Challenge - Netflix
Daytime
- Loose Women and Men - ITV1
- Lorraine - ITV1
- Make It At Market - BBC One
- WINNER Scam Interceptors - BBC One
International
- The Bear - Disney+
- Beef - Netflix
- WINNER Class Act - Netflix
- The Last of Us - Sky Atlantic
- Love & Death - ITVX
- Succession - Sky Atlantic
Current Affairs
- Inside Russia: Traitors And Heroes (Storyville) - BBC Four
- Putin Vs The West - BBC Two
- Russell Brand: In Plain Sight (Dispatches) - Channel 4
- WINNER The Shamima Begum Story (This World) - BBC Two
Factual series
- Dublin Narcos - Sky Documentaries
- Evacuation - Channel 4
- WINNER Lockerbie - Sky Documentaries
- Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland - BBC Two
News coverage
- WINNER Inside Gaza: Israel And Hamas At War - Channel 4 News
- Inside Myanmar - The Hidden War - Sky News
- Israel-Hamas War - Sky News
Memorable moment
- Beckham, David teases Victoria about her 'working class' upbringing - Netflix
- Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa revealed as the 15th Doctor - BBC One
- WINNER Happy Valley, Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce's final kitchen showdown - BBC One
- The Last of Us, Bill and Frank's Story - Sky Atlantic
- The Piano, 13-year-old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw dropping piano performance - Channel 4
- Succession, Logan Roy's death - Sky Atlantic
Short form
- WINNER Mobility - BBC Three
- The Skewer: Three Twisted Years - BBC iPlayer
- Stealing Ukraine's Children: Inside Russia's Camps - Vice News
- Where It Ends - BBC Three
How can I watch the BAFTA TV awards?
The BAFTA TV awards ceremony is available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
