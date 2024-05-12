The 2024 BAFTA TV Awards are officially here, with the annual ceremony airing live from London on Sunday evening.

Hosted this year by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, and held at Royal Festival Hall, the ceremony saw celebrities descend on the red carpet from far and wide to celebrate the past year in television.

Among the most nominated shows of the evening were The Crown, Top Boy and Black Mirror, with the two-hour ceremony and its surprise wins proving itself to be a historic evening.

But who emerged as the big winners of the evening?

From Jasmine Jobson to Gbemisola Ikumelo, here's who won big at the 2024 TV BAFTAs...

TV BAFTA 2024 winners

Leading actress

Anjana Vasan, Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - Netflix

Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us - Sky Atlantic

Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly - ITVX

WINNER Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley - BBC One

Sharon Horgan, Best Interests - BBC One

Leading actor

Brian Cox, Succession - Sky Atlantic

Dominic West, The Crown - Netflix

Kane Robinson, Top Boy - Netflix

Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project - Sky Max

Steve Coogan, The Reckoning - BBC One

WINNER Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

Supporting actress

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - Netflix

Harriet Walter, Succession - Sky Atlantic

WINNER Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy - Netflix

Lesley Manville, The Crown - Netflix

Nico Parker, The Last of Us - Sky Atlantic

Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley - BBC One

Supporting actor

Amit Shah, Happy Valley - BBC One

Éanna Hardwicke, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

Harris Dickinson, A Murder at the End of the World - Disney+

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses - Apple TV+

WINNER Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - Sky Atlantic

Salim Daw, The Crown - Netflix

Female performance in a comedy

Bridget Christie, The Change - Channel 4

WINNER Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops - BBC One

Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary - Disney+

Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers - Sky Atlantic

Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary - Disney+

Taj Atwal, Hullraisers - Channel 4

Male performance in a comedy

Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black - BBC Three

David Tennant, Good Omens - Prime Video

Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops - BBC One

Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou - Netflix

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic - Sky Max

WINNER Mawaan Rizwan, Juice - BBC Three

Drama series

The Gold - BBC One

Happy Valley - BBC One

Slow Horses - Apple TV+

WINNER Top Boy - Netflix

Limited drama

Best Interests - BBC One

Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - Netflix

The Long Shadow - ITV1

WINNER The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

Scripted comedy

Big Boys - Channel 4

Dreaming Whilst Black - BBC Three

Extraordinary - Disney+

WINNER Such Brave Girls - BBC Three

Soap

WINNER Casualty - BBC One

EastEnders - BBC One

Emmerdale - ITV1

Entertainment programme

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas - Apple TV+

Later… With Jools Holland - BBC Two

Michael McIntyre's Big Show - BBC One

WINNER Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One

Entertainment performance

Anthony McPartlin & Declan Donnelly, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! - ITV1

Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show - BBC One

Hannah Waddingham, Eurovision Song Contest 2023 - BBC One

WINNER Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett - Channel 4

Rob Beckett & Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky Max

Comedy entertainment programme

The Graham Norton Show - BBC One

Late Night Lycett - Channel 4

WINNER - Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky Max

Would I Lie To You? - BBC One

Factual entertainment

WINNER Celebrity Race Across The World - BBC One

The Dog House - Channel 4

Endurance: Race To The Pole - Channel 5

Portrait Artist of the Year - Sky Arts

Reality

Banged Up - Channel 4

Married At First Sight UK - E4

My Mum, Your Dad - ITV1

WINNER Squid Game: The Challenge - Netflix

Daytime

Loose Women and Men - ITV1

Lorraine - ITV1

Make It At Market - BBC One

WINNER Scam Interceptors - BBC One

International

The Bear - Disney+

Beef - Netflix

WINNER Class Act - Netflix

The Last of Us - Sky Atlantic

Love & Death - ITVX

Succession - Sky Atlantic

Current Affairs

Inside Russia: Traitors And Heroes (Storyville) - BBC Four

Putin Vs The West - BBC Two

Russell Brand: In Plain Sight (Dispatches) - Channel 4

WINNER The Shamima Begum Story (This World) - BBC Two

Factual series

Dublin Narcos - Sky Documentaries

Evacuation - Channel 4

WINNER Lockerbie - Sky Documentaries

Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland - BBC Two

News coverage

WINNER Inside Gaza: Israel And Hamas At War - Channel 4 News

Inside Myanmar - The Hidden War - Sky News

Israel-Hamas War - Sky News

Memorable moment

Beckham, David teases Victoria about her 'working class' upbringing - Netflix

Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa revealed as the 15th Doctor - BBC One

WINNER Happy Valley, Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce's final kitchen showdown - BBC One

The Last of Us, Bill and Frank's Story - Sky Atlantic

The Piano, 13-year-old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw dropping piano performance - Channel 4

Succession, Logan Roy's death - Sky Atlantic

Short form

WINNER Mobility - BBC Three

The Skewer: Three Twisted Years - BBC iPlayer

Stealing Ukraine's Children: Inside Russia's Camps - Vice News

Where It Ends - BBC Three

