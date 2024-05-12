The 10 best looks from the 2024 BAFTA TV red carpet
See who wore what at the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards...
The 2024 BAFTA TV Awards are officially here, with the annual ceremony airing live from London. And with celebrities descending on Royal Festival Hall to celebrate the past year in television, this year's proceedings promise to be one for the ages.
A-list nominees from far and wide will receive honours this evening, with the prestigious award ceremony celebrating both those in front of and behind the camera.
Among the most nominated shows of the evening are The Crown, Top Boy and Black Mirror, with a surprise nomination for 'Memorable Moment' even going to Victoria and David Beckham for their 2023 documentary. And with 24 awards to be won over the two hour ceremony, the world is gearing up for the results.
It is the BAFTA TV Awards' red carpet however that gets the world talking the most, with the annual ceremony renowned for its memorable fashion moments.
This year has been no exception, with Joe Lycett kicking off proceedings by walking the red carpet dressed as Queen Elizabeth I - the result of losing a bet, according to the comedian.
Of course the stand-out moments were the couture, with celebrities from Elizabeth Debicki, Hana Martin and Candice Brathwaite to Celinde Schoenmaker, Taj Atwal and Hannah Waddingham, sporting some show-stopping red carpet looks.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Here, we've rounded up our favourite fashion moments from the evening...
The 10 best looks from the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards red carpet
1. Celinde Schoenmaker
2. Candice Brathwaite
3. Hana Martin
4. Taj Atwal
5. Elizabeth Debicki
6. Ella Eyre
7. Katie Piper
8. Clara Amfo
9. Mollie King
10. Hannah Waddingham
The BAFTA TV awards ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
If you're in need of a secure VPN, the NORD VPN deal can be found here.
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
-
I asked our editors for their travel beauty essentials—here are the 11 products we wouldn’t holiday without
These travel picks are perfect for your next vacay
By Valeza Bakolli
-
We tested the entire new Sweaty Betty range - and reckon it's the perfect summer kit for any type of workout
Tried and tested by Team MC UK.
By Ally Head
-
There isn't a hair tool out there that I haven't tried and the only one that I ever use is this one and it costs £32
For effortless curls and waves
By Mica Ricketts