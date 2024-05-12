See who wore what at the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards...

The 2024 BAFTA TV Awards are officially here, with the annual ceremony airing live from London. And with celebrities descending on Royal Festival Hall to celebrate the past year in television, this year's proceedings promise to be one for the ages.

A-list nominees from far and wide will receive honours this evening, with the prestigious award ceremony celebrating both those in front of and behind the camera.

Among the most nominated shows of the evening are The Crown, Top Boy and Black Mirror, with a surprise nomination for 'Memorable Moment' even going to Victoria and David Beckham for their 2023 documentary. And with 24 awards to be won over the two hour ceremony, the world is gearing up for the results.

It is the BAFTA TV Awards' red carpet however that gets the world talking the most, with the annual ceremony renowned for its memorable fashion moments.

This year has been no exception, with Joe Lycett kicking off proceedings by walking the red carpet dressed as Queen Elizabeth I - the result of losing a bet, according to the comedian.

Of course the stand-out moments were the couture, with celebrities from Elizabeth Debicki, Hana Martin and Candice Brathwaite to Celinde Schoenmaker, Taj Atwal and Hannah Waddingham, sporting some show-stopping red carpet looks.

Here, we've rounded up our favourite fashion moments from the evening...

The 10 best looks from the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards red carpet

1. Celinde Schoenmaker

2. Candice Brathwaite

3. Hana Martin

4. Taj Atwal

5. Elizabeth Debicki

6. Ella Eyre

7. Katie Piper

8. Clara Amfo

9. Mollie King

10. Hannah Waddingham

The BAFTA TV awards ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

We will continue to update this story.