Barry Keoghan's subtle response to the Sabrina Carpenter break-up rumours

When Sabrina Carpenter hard-launched her relationship with Barry Keoghan by giving him a starring role in her music video this summer, fans absolutely loved it. The Saltburn star appeared as her criminal boyfriend in the short film for Please Please Please, which was released in June, and shortly afterwards Sabrina was quoted in an interview calling him 'brilliant and amazing', while Barry was openly leaving flirty comments on her Instagram photos and videos emerged of him fan-girling at her gigs.

However, in July the couple found themselves weathering break-up rumours when Sabrina's TikTok video was interpreted as a hint that they'd split. Although she squashed the speculation in an interview by talking about how much Barry loves her music, it wasn't long before reports emerged that Barry and Sabrina's relationship is 'on and off', with a source claiming that their differing lifestyles are to blame, and Sabrina is 'putting herself first' before her tour starts, as per The Sun.

While neither Sabrina nor Barry has publicly commented on the break-up rumours, the actor has indirectly addressed the growing speculation with a subtle comment on an Instagram post about Sabrina. When the Bratz account shared a photo of two dolls customised to look like Sabrina and Jenna Ortega in the new music video for Taste, Barry was quick to leave a message under the picture, writing: "Can I have one?"

It didn't go unnoticed by fans, who were surprised by the comment - with one person simply adding: "WHAT."

Others have taken this as confirmation that the pair are back on, with one relieved fan writing: "Thank f***ing god."

Another said, "You just confirmed you two still together!" while a fourth added: "Fight the breakup allegations, yesss!!"

At the time of writing, the couple has not directly addressed the split rumours, but in an interview with The Guardian - which was published on 23rd August - the singer did vaguely address their relationship. Sabrina said of the public interest in her private life: "It’s not what I signed up for, but I can’t really help when I was born... I want to be honest – I want to just write about what’s happening in my life as a 25-year-old girl. But it comes with the territory and I just have to be like … OK!"

Well, that's that.