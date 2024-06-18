Sabrina Carpenter finally opens up about 'brilliant and amazing' Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter has opened up about boyfriend Barry Keoghan... sort of.

The singer recently gave an in-depth interview to Rolling Stone, and obviously the question of her new love interest popped up.

Sabrina wasn't exactly dying to talk about her love life, but she still gave us some things to work with. Asked whether she refers to Barry as her boyfriend, she answered: "How do I skirt around this question?"

Still, she continued, speaking in vague terms that seemed to point to Barry: "The [dating] pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that’s what you do.

"Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can’t be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That’s something that comes with the territory."

One of the songs Sabrina is talking about here is of course her latest single "Please Please Please" — the music video for which Barry stars in alongside her.

The fact that he stars in the video is hilarious because the lyrics are about a new love interest and Sabrina (or at least her character) pleading with him not to "embarrass" her.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The lyrics include iconic lines such as: "Heartbreak is one thing, my ego's another / I beg you, don't embarrass me, motherf***er," which you've undoubtedly already been humming all day.

Sabrina and Barry, the star of Saltburn, have been dating since roughly December of last year, when they were photographed on a night out in Los Angeles.

After that, reports that the two were an item ramped up, until they were photographed at a Grammys after-party together.

A post shared by W Magazine (@wmag) A photo posted by on

Their "hard launch," however, was the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in March, when the two were not only photographed together, but Barry also wore an Eras Tour-style friendship bracelet that said "Sabrina" on it. Loud and clear, Barry, loud and clear.