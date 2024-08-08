Sabrina Carpenter had an interesting response to the Barry Keoghan split rumours

Rumours that Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan were dating first emerged in December last year when they were spotted enjoying dinner together in Los Angeles. In the months that followed, they neither confirmed nor denied the speculation - instead teasing fans with thirsty Instagram comments and cute red carpet moments - and their not-so-subtle hints didn't go amiss.

However, in June Sabrina used the Please, Please, Please music video to finally confirm that her and Barry are undeniably an item, and a couple of weeks later she opened up about her 'brilliant and amazing' boyfriend in an interview with Rolling Stone. When asked if she calls Barry her boyfriend, Sabrina remained vague but said: "Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can’t be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That’s something that comes with the territory."

Given the enormous interest in their relationship, fans were surprised when Sabrina shared a TikTok video last week that they interpreted as a sign she had broken up with the Saltburn star. Coupled with audio from Please, Please, Please (specifically, "If you wanna go and be stupid/ don't do it in front of me") Sabrina wrote: "Me saying goodbye to him bc I wasn't his #1 streamed artist".

One person commented underneath the video: "Ran to the Instagram on all fours to see if Barry got the boot."

Another panicked: "WAIT THEY BROKE UP?"

A third wrote: "BARRY WHEN I CATCH YOU BARRY."

But Sabrina has finally responded to the break-up speculation in an interview with Variety. Not only did she squash the rumours, but she added that Barry is 'obsessed' with the lyrics, too.

She said: "He loved the song. He’s obsessed with the lyrics, and I’m so grateful for that. I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation. So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special."

Oh, and she also threw in that Barry and her sister are Libras and her dad is a Capricorn - so in one fell swoop she defended her relationship and announced herself as an astrology hun. Excellent work, Sabrina.