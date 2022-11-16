Tom Felton on the rumoured 'no dating' pact with Emma Watson

Tom Felton and Emma Watson fans have been shipping a romantic union between the pair for years.

The young actors met while working on the Harry Potter franchise, and since the films wrapped in 2008 they have remained best friends, with Emma calling Tom her platonic "soulmate".

Over the years, Feltson fans have seen them share cute photos skateboarding in Santa Monica and playing the guitar in their pyjamas during a trip to South Africa, and they have spoken about how much love they have for one another in various interviews.

Emma admitted that she had 'a huge crush' on the Slytherin alumni while they filmed the first two movies, and Tom has previously said he 'adores' her, also writing in his autobiography that she was the one who encouraged him to open up about his mental health.

As for any romance between the two, Rupert Grint once said that there was a 'spark' between them, and Tom also revealed that everyone around them was convinced there was something more than friendship.

He wrote: "Rumours started to abound that there was more to our relationship than we were letting on. I denied that I liked her in that way, but the truth was different.

"My girlfriend at the time knew straightaway that there was something unspoken between us. I remember using the familiar old line ‘I love her like a sister.’ But there was more to it than that."

He added: "I don't think I was ever in love with Emma, but I loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anybody else…. We were kindred spirits. I know for certain I'll always have Emma's back and she'll always have mine too."

During a new interview with Access Hollywood, Tom elaborated on their "pure love" but was quick to deny that they ever discussed a relationship.

When asked if there was a pact between them to remain just friends, or with anyone from the Harry Potter cast, he said: "No definitely not. None of us had that pact.

"There was chemistry but no one acted on it as far as I know."

In his book, Beyond The Wand, Emma wrote a foreward for Tom, calling him her soulmate: "For more than 20 years now we’ve loved each other in a special way... I’ve lost count of the times people have said to me, ‘You must have drunkenly made out, just once!’ ‘You must have kissed!’ ‘There must be something!’

"But what we have is far deeper than that.

"It’s one of the purest loves I can think of. We’re soulmates, and we’ve always had each other’s backs. I know we always will."

Our hearts.