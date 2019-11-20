Rupert Grint says that Emma Watson and Tom Felton had a ‘spark’ during their Harry Potter days

Harry Potter fans across the globe have been shipping a Tom Felton and Emma Watson union for years. While it all started with fan fiction willing their HP characters, Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy, to get together, it overlapped into real life and over the years Potterheads have collectively lost it whenever they post cute pictures together on Instagram.

Since the films wrapped in 2008, they have uploaded snaps of themselves all over the world – whether they’re skateboarding in LA and playing the guitar in their pyjamas in South Africa. And every time they do it gives fans fresh hope that there’s more to their friendship.

Just to add fuel to the fire, their co-star Rupert Grint has now claimed that there was a ‘spark’ between the pair during their Harry Potter days – and it is truly everything.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor revealed that when it comes to Feltson: ‘There was always something. There was a little bit of a spark.’

He continued: ‘But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance. I didn’t have any sparks. I was spark-free.’

Emma spoke about her crush on Tom during an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2012, saying: ‘Between the ages of 10 and 12, I had a really terrible crush on Tom Felton. We love a bad guy and he was a few years older and he had a skateboard. And that just did it, really. He used to do tricks on it. He was so cool.’

Speechless.

Rupert also spoke about the possibility of a HP reunion, saying: ‘It was an amazing period of our lives, but I don’t think any of us would be keen to jump back into it just yet. But never say never.’

Well we’re definitely up for a Hogwarts school reunion.