Tom Felton has opened up about rehab, recovery and his mental health
'I'm no longer shy of saying I'm not okay.'
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Tom Felton played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movie franchise for ten years, and while he actually only appeared in 31 minutes of the entire series (really, it's a thing) he is a wizarding world favourite.
Since filming wrapped in 2011, the actor went on to star in a number of movies and TV series and even thrilled fans with his performance in the popular West End show, 2:22 A Ghost Story.
However, behind the scenes the actor has revealed that he was dealing with a lot of personal struggles, and that his friend and former co-star Emma Watson gave him the confidence to speak openly about his experiences.
Discussing his relationship with alcohol and how it started impacting his work, Tom writes in his memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard: "I went from being not particularly interested [in alcohol] to regularly having a few pints a day before the sun had even gone down, and a shot of whiskey to go with each of them."
Tom goes on to explain that his partner and management team staged an intervention which resulted in him checking into a Malibu rehabilitation centre. He decided to leave after a few days, and while trying to find a Hollywood bar he was stopped by a stranger who gave him a bottle of water and $20, asking him to reflect on whether he was a 'rich man' in his life.
The comment struck a chord with the actor who then eventually found treatment that helped his recovery.
He also credits Emma with giving him the strength to share his story, telling USA Today: "Emma was a big force of encouragement to be like: 'This will resonate with people.'
"It wouldn't really seem right just to talk about all the fluffy stuff. After encouragement, I was given a bit more confidence in myself to go, 'You know what? This happened, and this is part of my life.'"
He added: "I'm no longer shy of putting my hands up and saying: I'm not okay."
If you are struggling with your relationship with alcohol, you can visit Drink Aware for information about support services.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor at Marie Claire UK, covering celebrity and entertainment, royals, lifestyle and viral news.
Her role is very varied - you could find her getting involved in a spooning circle, signing up to a gruelling sweaty fitness challenge or attending an orgasm workshop. She also likes to skip town regularly, whether it’s to explore Christmas markets in Europe, eat her way through Brighton or enjoy the luxe life in Beverly Hills.
Jadie’s name first appeared in print aged 10 when her poetry was published and it spurred on her on to write at every opportunity. While studying English Literature and Drama at the University of Sussex, her bylines cropped up in the local newspaper after she blagged her way into a job as a theatre and music reviewer.
Since then she has worked for a range of digital brands including GraziaDaily, Women’s Health, Fabulous, new!, heatworld and CloserOnline. Jadie has interviewed a number of celebs at junkets, on the red carpet and in cramped nightclubs. She once attempted to beatbox in front of a bemused teenage Disney star and unfortunately the whole thing was caught on camera - however, she is hopeful that it will never resurface.
When she’s not using her year 12 touch typing skills to pump out content at an impressive speed, she is spending all of her money on ASOS, watching Les Miserables with a hangover, or travelling. She would be the perfect addition to any pub quiz team thanks to her impressive knowledge of the royal family, celebrity gossip and ability to decipher anagrams.
Follow Jadie on Instagram @jadietp (opens in new tab) and Twitter @jadietp (opens in new tab) or get in touch with any enquiries.
-
"Now is a critical moment to discuss violence against women"
Footballer Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape and assault, prompting long overdue conversations around violence against women.
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
5 easy ways to eat a more plant-based diet, according to chef Bettina Campolucci Bordi
In partnership with E.ON
By Niamh McCollum
-
Kate isn't thrilled about George's new interest
She's a little worried, in fact.
By Iris Goldsztajn