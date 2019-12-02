Tom Felton on what really happened between him and Emma Watson

Apparently, he was her first crush

The Harry Potter films may have wrapped eight years ago (yes, it really has been that long), but the actors still make time for each other.

And two of our favourite HP pals are Emma Watson and Tom Felton. Remember their little skateboarding reunion? It quite literally made our week. Despite the fact that their characters weren’t exactly BFFs (ahem – that punch, anyone?) the two have stayed good friends.

Back in 2011, Emma even admitted that Tom was her ‘first crush’. Sweet.

She told Seventeen: ‘For the first two movies, I had a huge crush on Tom Felton. He was my first crush.

‘He totally knows. We talked about it – we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that’s cool.’

However, Tom was a little shier when talking about what happened between the pair while they were on set. During the premiere of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood last year, the same magazine asked him about whether the feeling was mutual.

‘Er, uh, um, no,’ was his answer. So to all those shipping a romantic Temma union, it didn’t happen. Sorry.

‘No,’ he laughed. ‘Sorry I’m being a bit aloof with my answers.’

Recently, Rupert Grint claimed that they had ‘a spark’ during filming, but Tom himself has never spoken about it.

But he was happy to talk about being the subject of Hermione’s rage in the films, in particular the scene in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets when he gets a big old slap across the face.

‘I remember in the second film when I knew this was going to happen I went up to her and told her to slap me (it was slap at the time), to rehearse it. Course she just walked up and slapped me across the face,’ he laughed.

‘My male ego didn’t quite know what to do with it.’

Talk about method acting.