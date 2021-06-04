Tom Felton has finally cleared up those rumours about him and Emma Watson

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows may have come out over a decade ago, but that doesn’t mean that we’ve moved on from the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

In fact, us millennials are probably still as hooked as we were when the series was actually still going.

Too many of us own wands, chocolate frogs and clothes emblazoned with our Hogwarts House crest (we’re ALL Gryffindor, OK?) and we can all admit to having debated Harry Potter theories deep into the night.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that the actors are still the talk of the town.

The most talked-about? Undoubtedly Emma Watson and Tom Felton, whose close friendship and multiple Hermione and Draco reunions have long been a source of ‘are they or aren’t they?’ rumours.

From holidaying in South Africa together to Tom giving Emma a guitar lesson in their PJs, the internet is all over this friendship, and there are questions – lots of questions.

This week, the pair made headlines as Tom finally responded to those rumours.

According to Entertainment Tonight, when asked whether there was something between him and Emma, Tom responded: ‘We are something, if that makes any sense. We’ve been very close for a long time. I adore her. I think she’s fantastic. Hopefully, she returns the compliment.’

He continued: ‘As far as the romantic side of it, I think that’s a Slytherin/Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing. I absolutely think the world of her. I think to be a part of what we’ve all been a part of, but for her to be the only girl, certainly the youngest one on set, to grow up with what she had to grow up with was incredibly exciting. You’re going to get me teary now, but no, I think she’s a fantastic influence on the world.’

Well, that’s lovely.

We love this friendship so much.