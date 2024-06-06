Taylor Swift's UK gigs will have a strict bag policy - here's what you need to know about it
Make sure to prepare well if you're attending
Taylor Swift is FINALLY making it to the UK to start her Eras Tour here on Friday. But whether you've managed to bag tickets for Taylor's Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, or London concerts, you'd better make sure you check each venue's bag policy before you take your place in the long queues outside on the day. Thanks to international attendees' social media content, Swifties are just now realising that they'll need to pack light ahead of attending the Eras Tour.
Below, we've put together a summary of the bag policies for each venue to help you sort yourself out ahead of time:
Taylor Swift UK Eras Tour - Bag Policies
Scottish Gas Murrayfield in Edinburgh - 7, 8, 9 June: Bags should be no bigger than A4 size (21cm x 30cm), but attendees are encouraged to not bring bags at all where possible.
Anfield in Liverpool - 13, 14, 15 June: Bags should be A5 size (17cm x 30cm) or smaller.
Principality Stadium in Cardiff - 18 June: Small bags (no larger than 35cm x 40cm x 19cm) are permitted, but attendees are encouraged not to bring a bag at all if possible.
Wembley Stadium in London - 21, 22, 23 June; 15, 16, 17, 19, 20 August: Bags should be A4 size (297mm x 210mm x 210mm) or smaller.
As you can see, though the UK venues do allow bags that are on the small side, if you want to play it extra safe, it could be better not to bring a bag at all. A small crossbody or bum bag is likely to fit the criteria, or you could really maximise the pocket space in your shorts or jacket.
Another fun option touted by fans? Using your cowboy boots as wearable handbags, as TikTok user @sierrabru and her friend did while attending the Eras tour in Stockholm (where bags weren't allowed at all). They had everything in there — from lip gloss to battery packs!
@sierrabru ♬ original sound - Sierra Gill
Say what you want about Swifties, but you can't argue they're not a creative bunch.
