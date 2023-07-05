Why Taylor Swift is facing fines during her Eras Tour
Apparently she'll be charged over $3,000
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour kicked off in March, and the singer recently announced that she would be heading overseas for key dates in the UK next year, too.
As well as spectacularly sparkly leotards and an impressive ability to perform like a powerhouse in both the pouring rain and uncomfortable humidity, fans have been sharing clips of Taylor on stage singing surprise songs about heart break following her split from Joe Alwyn, as well as managing costume malfunctions like a pro.
The tour is set to wrap up in the autumn of 2024, with Taylor adding new dates to her schedule for her fans across the globe.
However, while she is currently moving around the US for her string of gigs, the Bad Blood singer is facing a hefty fine back in New York.
When she isn't on the road, Taylor has a three storey townhouse in New York City where she spends time off the clock.
But according to The New York Post, she has been issued with 32 tickets with fines for rubbish disposal and failure to keep the area in front of her building clean.
According to the records obtained by the publication, she was issued with fines by New York's Sanitation Department between January 2018 and January 2023 which amount to an eye-watering $3,010 (or £2,370 equivalent).
The report claims that the inspectors weren't impressed with the 'improper disposal of garbage' and the pavement, with the area allegedly littered with piles of newspapers, bottles, cardboard and napkins.
In her defence, her former landlord is reported as saying: "She was nothing but a perfect tenant the entire time and lovely to deal with. I have nothing but positive things to say about her."
With Taylor's tour is projected to make over $1.3 billion, and according to Forbes she could be looking at an increased net worth of $900 million next year.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor
