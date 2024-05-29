There's still a chance to get Taylor Swift tickets for her UK gigs - here's how
You *don't* need to calm down about this news
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is THE event of the past couple years, and this summer, it's finally coming to the UK.
If you haven't got your hands on a ticket — or a few — yet, don't despair: there's actually a way for you to still buy some before Taylor descends on Edinburgh ahead of 7 June.
Although all of the Eras dates in the UK are currently sold out, people who can no longer make it are starting to resell their tickets, with Ticketmaster's official resale platform now active.
Taylor is playing 15 gigs across the country this summer, with three dates in the Scottish capital, three in Liverpool, one in Cardiff, and eight in London (three in June and five in August).
At time of writing, there are resale tickets available for all 15 dates (plus for the three in Dublin if you're willing to travel, or reading this from Ireland). That said, all of them currently read either "low availability" or "limited availability," so make sure to get on it as soon as you can if you're planning to nab some tickets.
A photo posted by taylorswift on
The "Cruel Summer" singer is currently in Madrid, Spain, where she'll be performing for two nights. She's then headed to Lyon, France, for another two nights before Brit Swifties finally get to see her blockbusting show IRL.
And by the way, us Britons are making sure to give the superstar the welcome she deserves, with Liverpool City Council having recently announced that their city will become "Taylor Town" when she lands there (sorry, Beatles fans!). This is reminiscent of Glendale, Arizona, briefly renaming itself "Swift City" in March 2023.
As for what to expect if you're planning to attend, you're in for over three hours of a jaw-dropping show, which now incorporates several songs from new album The Tortured Poets Department in the setlist. Needless to say, it's going to be "the best day."
