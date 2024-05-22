This UK city will officially become 'Taylor Town' for the Eras Tour in June
Installations, moss-covered grand pianos and 'Critical Karaoke' is coming
Taylor Swift is currently on the European leg of The Eras Tour and most recently performed in Paris and Stockholm. This weekend, she's heading to Lisbon before flying to Madrid and Lyon, and she'll finally arrive in the UK on 7th June to kick things off in Edinburgh. But there's one city on the list that is very prepared for her arrival.
Over the last year, economists have discussed the fiscal impact of Taylor's tour as hundreds of thousands of fans gather in cities across the world to watch her perform in one of the biggest area tours in history, and a recent report from 'Barclays Swiftonomics' claimed that she'll boost the UK economy by a whopping £997m.
So in order to give fans the true Taylor experience, Liverpool City Council has confirmed that the city will be transformed into Taylor Town when she arrives on 13th June. And what can Swifties expect? A number of different locations across the city - including Liverpool One, Royal Albert Dock and the Metquarter - will be designed to showcase Taylor's various albums, and there will also be a trail of 11 Taylor-inspired art installations throughout Liverpool.
Artists have worked with The Culture Liverpool team and Make CIC (a social enterprise for culture and creativity) to put together a host of Taylor Swift offerings while the pop star is in town, including an Evermore-inspired grand piano covered in moss, a 'red room' to reflect her 2012 album Red, a mural which incorporates her lucky number 13, and giant hearts dotted around as a nod to Lover.
On top of all that, fans will be able to attend art workshops at the Metquarter titled 'Liverpool Loves Taylor (Craft Version), and the University of Liverpool will host Tay Day - a 'symposium for fans, students and academics to engage with the cultural phenomenon that is Taylor Swift'. And the sessions will close with 'Critical Karaoke'. Amazing.
Harry Doyle, a City councillor, said: "If there was ever going to be a city that would go all-out with a welcome for Taylor Swift and the Swifties, it was bound to be Liverpool."
Co-founder of Make CIC Kirsten Little added: "This inclusive and accessible experience invites fans and visitors alike to immerse themselves in the energy of Liverpool's art scene, uniting Taylor Swift fans, locals and visitors to the city."
Taylor Swift will be performing at Anfield stadium in Liverpool as part of The Eras Tour on 13th, 14th and 15th June 2024.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
