Liam Payne was once asked how he wanted to be remembered — and his response is devastating

Liam Payne may have been famous, but this wasn't the most important thing for him.

Two years before his tragic death at the age of 31, Liam was asked how he wanted to be remembered for posterity, and his response has been making the rounds among the singer's fans, because it's so deeply moving.

"Honestly, just being a nice guy," Liam said on stage at VeeCon in May 2022, as seen in a TikTok video shared by a fan.

"I’d rather be known for being a nice guy than anything else," he continued.

"For me now, it’s trying to give everybody the time they deserve with you if that’s the thing they’re excited about. It doesn’t matter what they say or what they do. You just gotta give your time and effort into those people, because it comes back. So, yeah, I’d rather be known for being nice than anything else."

The news of Liam's death broke last Wednesday, shocking fans the world over. The One Direction alum fell from the balcony of his third-floor hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a mix of drugs having been found in his toxicology report.

There has been a huge outpouring of love for the late musician since last week, including from his former bandmates.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In his message for Liam, Harry Styles wrote: "The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend."

A post shared by @harrystyles A photo posted by on

Zayn Malik's devastating message included the words: "I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are."

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) A photo posted by on

Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson both also penned emotional tributes to their late friend, as did many of Liam's loved ones, including members of his family, his ex Cheryl with whom he shared son Bear, his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, and many friends in the industry such as Robbie Williams, Paris Hilton, Justin Bieber, Halsey, Rita Ora, and many, many more.