Taylor Swift fans are convinced her surprise song about a 'broken heart' is linked to Joe Alwyn photos

Taylor Swift is now a few months in to her Eras Tour, and social media has been awash with clips of the singer performing some of her biggest hits.

However, following the news in April that she split from Joe Alwyn after six years together, fans are convinced that Taylor has been giving subtle hints about how she feels through her song choices.

When she sang her new song You're Losing Me late last month, many speculated that it was about her relationship with Joe as she details a painful break-up.

An insider later claimed that Joe was 'embarrassed' about getting 'the Harry Styles treatment', as Taylor has often written songs about her high profile exes - notably the former One Direction member, Jake Gyllenhaal and Joe Jonas (who also recently revealed he hopes that Swifties have forgiven him for that 25 second phone call).

Despite rumours that she was seeing The 1975 frontman Matty Healy after her split from Joe, the pair are said to have cooled things off, with her friends allegedly 'not shocked' by the news.

But when Taylor decided to sing Mr. Perfectly Fine as a surprise track during her gig in Pittsburgh, fans speculated that it was in response to photos of Joe with someone else which had appeared online hours before.

The lyrics read: "Hello Mr. Perfectly fine/ How's your heart after breaking mine? / Mr. Always at the right place at the right time, baby.

"Hello Mr. Casually cruel, Mr. Everything revolves around you / I've been Miss Misery since your goodbye / And you're Mr. Perfectly fine."

The same night, she also added The Last Time to her set list, with lyrics which include: "This is the last time I'm asking you this/ Put my name at the top of your list/ This is the last time I'm asking you why/ You break my heart in the blink of an eye."

While the additions surprised concert goers, some claim that she is referring to the photos of Joe - which were shared on Twitter - as he attended the Brokeback Mountain play in London.

One fan claimed: "It's an insult to Taylor's iconic pettiness for you to say she didn't play Mr. Perfectly Fine the first show after her ex was seen with a new girl for the the first show after her ex was seen with a new girl for the first time on purpose like this is her forte she is thriving in song choices."

Another added: "Taylor singing Mr. Perfectly Fine days after those paparazzi pictures of Joe came out... Yeah."

However, not everyone was convinced that it meant something with one person writing: "Y'all are ridiculous and she also dated someone after the break up, they're done. Move on."

What do you think?