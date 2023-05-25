Taylor Swift announced a new song called "You're Losing Me" after Joe Alwyn split

There's big news on the horizon for Taylor Swift fans.

As we all know, the star never rests, and even though she's currently in the midst of the concert tour that literally broke a whole ticketing platform, she still somehow has time to release a bunch of new music. (We realise she was able to record it beforehand and time the release without having to do anything at this stage, but still.)

"Um. SO much to tell you," the singer began, writing on Twitter, before first announcing an upcoming collab with rapper Ice Spice.

"I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch," Taylor wrote.

"So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespicee_ will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now at http://taylor.lnk.to/thetildawnedition!"

The award-winning singer also told her fans that she's made some changes to her track with Lana Del Rey.

"In addition to Karma Ft Ice Spice… You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach. Love u Lana," she wrote.

But in the juiciest revelation of all, Tay-Tay announced a brand new song.

"But wait there’s more… for those of you going to the East Rutherford shows - we will have a new special edition CD available ONLY on site starting at 12:30pm ET on Friday!" she said.

"This CD will have a never before heard Midnights vault track called 'You’re Losing Me!'"

It's unclear when "You're Losing Me" will be available to the general public for streaming, and what exactly the song is about, but the title seems to us to be referencing the breakdown of a relationship.

While not all of Taylor's songs are based on her real life experiences, fans (and avid celeb news readers) will be aware that she and her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn, split earlier this year. Because of this, we can't help but wonder whether this new track will offer any insight into what happened between them. We suppose we'll have to wait and see!