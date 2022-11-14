Stormzy's fanboy moment with Taylor Swift is the best thing you will see today

Stormzy may have headlined on the iconic Glastonbury stage, but he is just like the rest of us - he's a Swiftie too! And now the internet is going wild for the new besties in town.

The UK rapper had a major fan boy moment as he met Taylor Swift last night at the MTV EMA’s. He made it his mission to get a selfie with the star by tagging her in a story asking for a photo, and running around backstage to find the singer.

“Man’s trying to get a selfie with Taylor Swift. Man’s running around," he told his followers.

Not long after, he needed a minute to “relax” before his big meet with her.

(Image credit: @Stormzy / Instagram)

Taylor, who won four out of the six awards she was nominated for, happily took a snap with Stormzy - and the rest is history.

A post shared by STORMZY (@stormzy) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

He made the moment go viral by posting the photo to his grid, and it is - in one word - iconic.

Although Stormy was keen for a Swiftie selfie, Taylor has been fan of his since 2019 and said she would “happily” lose to him in the charts.

Their blossoming friendship has the whole internet behind them, just weeks since Taylor's new album Midnights was released (and went straight to the top of the charts, naturally).

Clearly the highlight of his night (and who can blame him), he started an Instagram Live to share just how over the moon he was.

He said: "Can I be real yeah? Taylor Swift doesn't know any of your names and you lot talk to me crazy sometimes."

It's true, a selfie with Taylor Swift is a badge of honour.

How amazing would a collaboration be?

Now we wait for the collaboration of the century.