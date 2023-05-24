Joe Jonas hopes that Taylor Swift's fans have forgiven him for the infamous 25 second break-up call
"No one f**ks with the Swifties, you know?"
Taylor Swift is currently rumoured to be dating Matt Healy, and Joe Jonas is happily married to Sophie Turner, with whom he shares two daughters.
But back in the late noughties, the two then-teenage pop stars were romantically involved.
Taylor and Joe dated for a few months in 2008, with Joe spotted at one of her concerts and the pair photographed together at the MTV Video Music Awards the following month. However, shortly afterwards, Taylor confirmed that they had split during an interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show.
As well as revealing that Forever & Always - a track that appears on her album Fearless - was penned about their relationship, she elaborated on the break-up, saying: "When I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna to be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."
Fifteen years later, Joe has admitted that he's hoping Taylor's fans - also known as Swifties - have forgiven him.
Appearing on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the singer opened up about where he stands with her now.
Discussing the infamous break-up call, he said 'it's been many, many years removed' and added: "I'm cool with Taylor."
Touching on Taylor's fanbase, he continued: "I hope to think they like me. No one f*cks with the Swifties, you know?"
Joe also said that he gets why her fans are protective of her, saying: "We don’t really have a nickname for [our fans] but … we get it. We understand they’re passionate about their artists and protective, like, 'This is my artist, how dare you!'"
In 2019, eleven years after she publicly revealed that Joe had ended things over the phone, Taylor told Ellen that her biggest act of teenage rebellion was "when I put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much. Yeah, that was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now. That was mouthy, yeah, teenage stuff there."
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
