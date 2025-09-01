Sources Respond to Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s ‘Publicity Stunt’ Relationship Claims

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are two of the most talked-about people in the world. And with the A-list pair uniting in the blockbuster hit, The Naked Gun, this summer, they have been front and centre.

It is their personal relationship that has undoubtedly got the world talking the most, with the news going viral over their July 2025 press tour that their working relationship had turned into a romantic one behind the scenes.

And with the internet captivated by Anderson and Neeson's onscreen chemistry and flirtatious banter as they engaged in their press tour for The Naked Gun, the rumoured couple became the most talked about of 2025.

A post shared by Pamela Anderson (@pamelaanderson) A photo posted by on

However, this week, sources reported that Anderson and Neeson's relationship was actually a publicity stunt, as insiders with "direct knowledge" claimed via TMZ that the romance was "cooked up” by their respective Public Relations teams.

In fact, the sources even claimed that the pair didn't see each other for the year between filming wrapped in June 2024 and the press tour in July 2025, with fans taking to social media to express their disappointment.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, sources close to the couple have officially weighed in on the 'publicity stunt' relationship claims. And according to them, the idea that Anderson and Neeson's romance was a PR strategy is "ridiculous".

"Everything between them has been genuine," a source involved in The Naked Gun recently explained to PEOPLE. "Neither would ever take part in a publicity stunt. They have a great time. Neither of them needs the publicity."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Their relationship isn’t just for show," another source added to the publication. "They have a real connection. There’s no incentive for either of them to stage something like this."

Neither Pamela Anderson nor Liam Neeson have commented on the reports.

We will continue to update this story.