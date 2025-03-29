Selena Gomez has opened up about her sweet friendship with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez has been front and centre in 2025. And from her Emilia Pérez success to her engagement to record producer Benny Blanco, she has been making non-stop headlines.

It is her music career that has got the world talking the most this month, with Gomez and Blanco releasing their first joint album, I Said I Love You First.

The album is just one week old, but already has received major praise, with its high profile fans including Taylor Swift, who took to her Instagram Stories to applaud the project.

"I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH. OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDDD," Swift captioned a screenshot of her listening to I Said I love You First on Spotify.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on

Gomez has since opened up about her sweet friendship with Swift, with the two known to have been firm friends for years. In fact, according to the Only Murders In The Building star, Swift is one of the few people that she sends her unreleased music to for advice.

"It was very sweet," Gomez explained of Swift's praise in a recent interview with iHeartRadio. "You know with Taylor, I value her opinion so much because she’s super honest. So I always play her - off of any of my albums - like the top two [tracks] that I like to see what she thinks. And she’s done the same.

"I would never be like, ‘That’s a terrible song,’" she added. "Because she’s so freaking good, but she definitely will say, like, ‘That one’s OK, but I think that one’s good.’ It’s very helpful is what I’ll say, and I love people who are honest.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"And then there are other knockouts, like when I played her ‘Lose You to Love Me,’ before it came out," Gomez recalled. "She and her amazing mom started to cry, and then I started crying. You know, it’s very sweet."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez's fiancé Blanco has also opened up about Swift, explaining during his recent appearance on Hot Ones that Gomez has turned him into a Swiftie.

"She did get me into [Taylor Swift]," he recalled. "Before we started dating like obviously, I was aware of like Taylor Swift’s music but I wasn’t like a true Swiftie until I was with [Selena]. And now I’ll be like, 'Put that song on - how’s that one go again?’ And like we’re in the car, and I’m like, ‘Wow I’m just, like, singing Taylor Swift songs from like 10 years ago, and feel free.’”

We will continue to update this story.