Sabrina Carpenter was hit by fireworks while performing at a music festival
Sabrina Carpenter has been slowly growing her fanbase since her Disney days, but her popularity has positively exploded over the last twelve months. Not only has the singer been dominating the charts this summer (and taking down the trolls that are criticising her music), but she has also been the face of an enormous SKIMS campaign, toured with none other than Taylor Swift as part of The Eras Tour and secured her spot as a fashion world darling by scoring her second invite to the Met Gala. Oh, and then there's the fact that she's dating Saltburn's Barry Keoghan - and everyone is obsessed with their relationship.
Earlier this year, Sabrina gave iconic performances at Coachella and clips quickly went viral (including this sweet video of Barry fangirling). However, a short clip of her performance at Outside Lands Festival in San Fransisco this weekend is also going viral - but for a very different reason. In the short video, which has been widely shared on social media, Sabrina can be seen dancing on stage before seemingly being hit by fireworks behind her.
The Espresso singer can be seen dancing by a railing just metres in front of the fireworks, before suddenly flinching, shouting and running in the opposite direction, covering her mouth as she gasps through her microphone: “Oh my god!”
Sabrina Carpenter suffered a little scare during tonight’s pyrotechnics ending at #OutsideLands. pic.twitter.com/nUiJ1YOSy8August 11, 2024
While she got herself away from the pyrotechnics machine immediately, she appeared to be giggling in shock and quickly got to safety with her fellow backup dancers. Sabrina has sine taken to Instagram to celebrate her time at the festival, writing: "Headlined @outsidelands... thank you to everyone who came. Special thank you to the angel that is @spaceykacey for coming out to sing and dance to Nancy Sinatra with me :’) and thank you to my whole team and crew. All the talented people who made this show happen on and off stage, i love you all so much."
A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)
A photo posted by on
Fans have commented on the Instagram post to check that Sabrina is okay, with one writing: "Sabrina girl are you okay? You scared us with your screams at the end of the show with the pyrotechnics."
Sabrina has not yet publicly addressed what happened with the fireworks, but reports have since claimed that she did not appear to be injured.
We will continue to update this story.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
