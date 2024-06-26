Sabrina Carpenter had an iconic response to trolls criticising her music
Lol.
Sabrina Carpenter's first album may have been released in 2015, but over the last twelve months she has very quickly been catapulted to the A-list realm of celebrity. Not only has she been supporting Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour - arguably one of the biggest world tours in a generation - but she also landed herself a SKIMS campaign, won a legion of fans at Coachella thanks to her brilliant sense of humour and is dating fellow rising star, Barry Keoghan.
And when it comes to Sabrina's music, the numbers speak for themselves. Earlier this year, Espresso dominated both social media feeds and minds (waking up with 'I'm working late 'cause I'm a singer' rapidly became a daily ritual) and the song has been in the Billboard top 10 since its release in April. Her hotly anticipated follow-up single Please Please Please has had just as much - if not more - love from fans, and she made UK Official Chart history this week by becoming the youngest female artist to have both the Number 1 and Number 2 slots - beating former title holder, Ariana Grande. No small feat.
But despite her overwhelming success, Sabrina has faced a fair share of criticism online from trolls who have slammed her second single of 2024. While many of us battle with recounting the chorus approximately 294 times a day, others are less fond of the track. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one person wrote: "I don’t think I've ever seen someone fumble a second single this hard. My goodness."
However, Sabrina decided to respond to the criticism in the best way - by letting the streaming figures do the talking. Sharing a screenshot of the tweet alongside the Billboard Hot 100 list - which sees Please Please Please in the coveted top spot - Sabrina wrote: "Ohhhh [crying emojis] I’m a grateful grateful grateful girl."
ohhhh 😭😭😭 I’m a grateful grateful grateful girl pic.twitter.com/hNycPtMcHYJune 24, 2024
Fans were quick to reply to her clapback, with one person writing: "This is iconic."
Another added: "Oh she definitely went to the School of Petty taught by Rihanna."
A third wrote: "You deserve this so much."
Hear, hear.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
