Sabrina Carpenter addresses SKIMS backlash amid Taylor Swift's 'feud' with Kim Kardashian

Sabrina Carpenter's campaign for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS didn't cause any issues between her and Taylor Swift — despite Taylor and Kim's rocky history.

Swifties criticised Sabrina online when her campaign was released, seeming to feel like it was a betrayal of sorts, but that wasn't the case at all.

"As much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working. In that scenario, I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end," Sab said about Tay in a new interview with Rolling Stone. "So it was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that’s all they have time to do."

The two singers' friendship developed through Sabrina being an opening act for Taylor on many Eras Tour dates — but they often hang out on other occasions now too.

A post shared by SKIMS (@skims) A photo posted by on

Meanwhile, Taylor's history with Kim goes back to the mid-2010s, and involves the SKIMS founder's ex-husband Kanye West.

In 2016, the hashtag #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty took over Twitter (now known as X). To understand why, we have to go back in time a bit, to Kanye releasing a song titled "Famous" that contained the line "I made that b*tch famous," in reference to the unforgettable and surreal moment he leapt on stage after Taylor had won a VMA in 2009 and said that Beyoncé should have won instead. The phrase "Imma let you finish" might ring a bell?

Anyway, after he released the song, Kanye claimed that he had got Taylor's approval before using the line, per the Guardian. But Taylor subsequently denied having given her approval for the offending line. Coming to her then-husband's defence a few months later, Kim released recordings of Kanye and Taylor's phone conversation on Snapchat which the public felt proved Taylor had given her approval, but the "b*tch" line was never actually referenced in the recordings.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Taylor then released a statement that famously included the line, "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be part of, since 2009."

After that, the singer laid low for months, then released the album Reputation, which is believed to take aim at Kim and Kanye.

Though it looked like things had improved between Kim and Taylor post Kardashian-West divorce, the album The Tortured Poets Department features a song titled "thanK you aIMee," which is widely believed to be a Kim Kardashian diss.

So, that's the drama! But Sabrina would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, thanking you!