Sabrina Carpenter just shared a previously unseen Taylor Swift photo

Taylor Swift is currently on a break from The Eras Tour after finishing a string of shows in Japan, Australia and Singapore. Earlier this month, videos of Taylor coughing her way through her set at the Singapore National Stadium went viral but the popstar was recently spotted unwinding in the Bahamas with boyfriend Travis Kelce and enjoying some well-deserved rest. The pair have gone from strength to strength since they started dating last summer, and when Travis flew to Australia to meet her last month they enjoyed a very normal person date at Sydney Zoo. Apparently, they had a lovely time strolling around the park hand in hand and taking photos of the wildlife. Cute.

But it seems that Taylor also enjoyed a mate date at the popular tourist attraction. Sabrina Carpenter has been supporting Taylor throughout the Eras Tour and performed alongside her in Melbourne and Sydney. In an Instagram post uploaded over the weekend, Sabrina shared a previously unseen photo of the friends side by side at Sydney Zoo, and it is so sweet.

Alongside the carousel of images - which also includes snaps of Sabrina performing - she wrote: "That’s a wrap for us on the eras tour... sitting at home reflecting on what a whirlwind this was and how very honoured I feel to have been part of it. I want to thank every crowd for being so welcoming and generous to us and making some of the most impressive friendship bracelets I’ve ever received. Also a huge thank you to the incredible crew for being so hardworking and talented."

She continued: "And the most thank you’s I’ve ever thank you’d to Taylor. I feel so lucky to witness the magic that is you and this tour. There is truly no one like you and there never will be! I love you with all my heart and I will cherish this taybrina era (and all the eras) till the end of time."

Taylor will be back on stage on 9th May when she kicks off the European leg of the Eras Tour in Paris, but in the mean time fans are looking forward to the her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department - set to be her most explicit yet - which will released on Friday 19th April.

Are you ready for it?