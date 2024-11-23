According to experts, one A-list friend could tempt Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back to the UK

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been front and centre in 2024. And with the royal couple releasing a new Netflix documentary series, and Meghan Markle launching her own Californian lifestyle label, American Riviera Orchard, they have been making non-stop headlines.

It is their relationship with the royal family that has made news recently, with reports of movements towards peace with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors. And with Prince Harry named "the most talented royal family member" and the Sussexes purchasing a new property in Europe, there is speculation that the Duke and Duchess might start spending more time in the UK.

According to insiders, this became even more likely this week, as an A-list friend and neighbour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated across the pond herself.

Yes, really. Ellen DeGeneres - a good friend of the royal duo and part of the 'Montecito Mafia' friendship group, is reported to be moving to the Cotswolds with wife Portia di Rossi.

The Hollywood couple is even said to have already purchased a property in South East England. And in a surprising detail, they have chosen one close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former UK home, Frogmore Cottage.

Given the Duke and Duchess' history there, it is thought likely that the royal couple will visit. And with Meghan Markle having previously not visited the UK since 2022, this would be a major development.

However, despite the likelihood of more visits from the Sussex couple. Prince Harry has explained himself that a full-time return to the UK was no longer an option for his family.

"It's still dangerous," the 40-year-old explained of the safety concerns around his family, and the threats that were made against them before their 2020 move. "All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read. Whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is - and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country."

We will continue to update this story.