The trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new documentary series is officially here

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been front and centre in 2024, and amid reports of movements towards peace with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors, their profile is expected to rise even higher in the coming months.

Yes, from Prince Harry being named "the most talented royal family member", to Meghan Markle launching her new Californian lifestyle label, American Riviera Orchard, the A-list couple is back, and they are making non-stop headlines.

This week, it was a new documentary series by the Duke and Duchess that made headlines, as a trailer for their new Netflix project, POLO, was released online.

Polo | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The five-part documentary series will be released on Netflix in December, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex producing the project through their company, Archewell Productions. And while the royal couple played a major role behind the scenes, it has been confirmed that neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle will appear on camera.

"From executive producers Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, comes an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced and glamorous world of polo," Netflix announced as it released the highly-anticipated trailer online. "Over five episodes, the documentary series follows elite global players on and off the field as they compete in the high-stakes U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida. Through fierce rivalries and intense training, viewers will get an unprecedented glimpse into the dedication and skill required to compete at the sport's highest level."



"From a young player pushed to his limits by his demanding father, to a former golfer who's made significant sacrifices for the love of the sport, to the father-son duo widely regarded as the greatest players of all time — they all face intense personal and professional challenges as they vie for the coveted title."



POLO is set for release on Netflix on 10 December 2024.