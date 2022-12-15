Meghan Markle discusses death threats and fears for safety in new documentary episodes
"It's not just a tabloid. It's not just some story. You are making me scared."
New episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary (opens in new tab) landed on the streaming service this morning, and the three new episodes see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex talking candidly and in more detail about their experience within the royal family.
The first three episodes, which aired last Thursday, largely saw the couple talking about the early days of their relationship - from their first date mishap (opens in new tab) to the fun night out they had before the public (opens in new tab) found out. But it also focused on the difficulties they have faced over he last five years, and their experience of dealing with press intrusion and paparazzi harassment throughout their time together.
However, the next instalments have honed in on the months building up to their departure from the royal family in early 2020, as well as the moment they shared their own Instagram post detailing their decision - and the following tensions that ensued.
While Harry and Meghan have spoken in detail about the impact of the British media on their mental health, in one of the new episodes they also discuss how social media and online trolling affected them, too.
In one scene, they share details about the harmful comments from accounts on social media, and the death threats they have received.
Meghan says: "I was going through the manual for our security team at home, and one of the pages I happened to flip to it was about online monitoring and it said, 'If you see a tweet like this, please report it to the head of security immediately.'
"It just said: 'Meghan just needs to die. Someone needs to kill her. Maybe it should be me.'
"And it's just like, okay. That's like what's actually out in the world because of people creating hate."
Getting visibly upset, she continues: "And I'm a mum. That's my real life. And that's the piece when you see it and go, 'You are making people want to kill me.'
"It's not just a tabloid. It's not just some story. You are making me scared.
"That night, to be looking up and down my hallway like, 'Are we safe? Are the doors locked? Is security on?' That's real. Are my babies safe?
"And you've created it for what? Because you're bored? Because it sells your papers? Or it makes you feel better about your own life?
"It's real what you're doing. And that's the piece I don't think people fully understand."
Last week, Police Chief Neil Basu told Channel 4 that Meghan faced 'disgusting and credible' plots against (opens in new tab) her during her time as a working royal.
He said: "If you’d seen the stuff that was written and you were receiving it … the kind of rhetoric that’s online, if you don’t know what I know, you would feel under threat all of the time."
All six episodes of Harry & Meghan are available to watch now on Netflix.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
