Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly bought a new home in Europe
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are two of the most talked-about people in the world. And from their recent tour of Columbia to Meghan Markle's new Californian lifestyle label, American Riviera Orchard, they never fail to make headlines.
It was their home situation that made headlines recently, with reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were looking to expand on their properties.
The A-list couple already shares a 16 bedroom home in Montecito, California, but according to reports they have been looking to buy an additional property on this side of the pond.
The Duke of Sussex in particular was reported to be looking to buy a London base for his visits to the United Kingdom. And amid reports of movements towards peace with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors, it was believed that the Sussexes would be investing in a UK property.
However, according to recent reports, the Duke and Duchess have bought an unlikely property in Europe this month instead.
The rumoured new Sussex property is in Portugal, based in the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club on the Melides coastline, making it the perfect European holiday home.
The destination, an hour from Lisbon, is beloved by celebrities, known for its privacy and discretion. And in recent years, the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club has become a favourite for royals too, with Princess Eugenie, husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons, August, 3, and Ernest, 1, moving there in 2022.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known to be close with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and are rumoured to have holidayed with them there previously. And with family friends including Hugh van Cutsem reported to visit the Portuguese coastline often, the Sussexes appear to already have a solid friendship group there.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not yet confirmed the reports of their new home purchase.
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
-
Royal experts open up about Princess Kate's "naughty" sense of humour
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy has broken her silence following his tragic death
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Cheryl has released a powerful statement following the "earth shattering" news of Liam Payne's death
By Jenny Proudfoot