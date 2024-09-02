The reason why William and Kate 'refused' to move to Frogmore Cottage
Earlier this year, it was reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales had been offered a new royal home. Prince William and Kate Middleton currently live at Adelaide Cottage, a residence on the Windsor Estate, but they also have two more properties - Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they usually spend the holidays with their three young children, and their former apartment at Kensington Palace, which is now used as their official London base and royal office.
The residence that was reportedly offered to them is the Royal Lodge, the current home of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. In recent years, it has been reported that King Charles is requesting that the former couple vacate the property on the royal estate, with William and Kate first on the list to move in.
While the Wales' have not confirmed if they'll be taking on the property, one royal reporter has claimed that there's one royal residence that they would 'never' move into - and it's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former UK home, Frogmore Cottage. The Grade II listed home is just 10 minute walk away from their Adelaide Cottage home, but during a conversation with royal reporter Michael Cole, GB News reporter Anne Diamond claimed William and Kate would never relocate to the Sussexes old home.
She said: "It's a huge place. But if it was redone by Meghan and Harry, I can't imagine Kate wanting to move into a place that was designed and redone by Meghan, and not William either."
According to Hello!, William and Kate previously refused to move to Frogmore Cottage as it's 'too small'. As per The Royal Observer, author Tom Quinn also added: "Harry and Meghan imagined Frogmore would always be there for them even if they came back to the U.K. for just a few weeks each year and even if they were no longer working royals. That assumption speaks volumes about just how out of touch with each other King Charles and his son had become."
Harry and Meghan had received Frogmore Cottage as a wedding gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2018, and after a period of renovations they moved in to the Windsor home just before the birth of their son Archie in 2019. However, the following year they confirmed that they were leaving the UK and have since relocated to the California, US, where they live with their two children.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Love Is Blind UK's Jasmine has opened up about the backlash her mum has received since the show’s release
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Jennifer Lopez has broken her silence since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Blake Lively has spoken out amid the 'It Ends With Us' backlash
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Princess Kate had 'very clear' rules for the King regarding her children's upbringing
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why Prince Harry 'pushes William's buttons' when it comes to Princess Kate
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
This important event was the last time William and Harry spoke, apparently
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate contacted Meghan to 'clear the air' after royal book controversy
She wanted to 'clear the air'
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
There's a reason Prince William has grown a beard, body language expert claims
It's pretty symbolic
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Charles and William have 'come to an agreement' about Harry visiting them at Balmoral
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Princess Kate reportedly thinks William and Harry's feud has 'gone on long enough'
She wants to help them make up
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William was 'completely crestfallen' about Kate's cancer diagnosis
It's been a really tough time for the royals
By Iris Goldsztajn