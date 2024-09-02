The reason why William and Kate 'refused' to move to Frogmore Cottage

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales had been offered a new royal home. Prince William and Kate Middleton currently live at Adelaide Cottage, a residence on the Windsor Estate, but they also have two more properties - Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they usually spend the holidays with their three young children, and their former apartment at Kensington Palace, which is now used as their official London base and royal office.

The residence that was reportedly offered to them is the Royal Lodge, the current home of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. In recent years, it has been reported that King Charles is requesting that the former couple vacate the property on the royal estate, with William and Kate first on the list to move in.

While the Wales' have not confirmed if they'll be taking on the property, one royal reporter has claimed that there's one royal residence that they would 'never' move into - and it's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former UK home, Frogmore Cottage. The Grade II listed home is just 10 minute walk away from their Adelaide Cottage home, but during a conversation with royal reporter Michael Cole, GB News reporter Anne Diamond claimed William and Kate would never relocate to the Sussexes old home.

She said: "It's a huge place. But if it was redone by Meghan and Harry, I can't imagine Kate wanting to move into a place that was designed and redone by Meghan, and not William either."

According to Hello!, William and Kate previously refused to move to Frogmore Cottage as it's 'too small'. As per The Royal Observer, author Tom Quinn also added: "Harry and Meghan imagined Frogmore would always be there for them even if they came back to the U.K. for just a few weeks each year and even if they were no longer working royals. That assumption speaks volumes about just how out of touch with each other King Charles and his son had become."

Harry and Meghan had received Frogmore Cottage as a wedding gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2018, and after a period of renovations they moved in to the Windsor home just before the birth of their son Archie in 2019. However, the following year they confirmed that they were leaving the UK and have since relocated to the California, US, where they live with their two children.