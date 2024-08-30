Sources claim Meghan Markle “just wants peace” from the royal family
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are two of the most talked-about people in the world, and from their recent tour of Columbia to the launch of Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard brand, the royal couple is more talked-about than ever.
It is their relationship with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors that makes the most headlines, with tension reported on both sides since the Sussexes stepped down from their working royal roles, and relocated to California.
Now, four years after the move, there are reports that work is being done behind the scenes to mend the relationship between the Sussexes and the firm.
This is something a source close to the Sussexes opened up about this week, explaining that the couple just wants "peace".
“After Spare, [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex] realized, ‘Okay, we’re ready to move on. We want to focus on our future. We can have meaning and importance separate from the lives we had previously,’” the source told Us Weekly in a recent cover story. “Meghan doesn’t harbor any negative feelings. She just wants peace and knows you can’t find peace if you harbor resentments.
"There’s air and space and room," the insider continued, adding that with their new life in California, the Duchess of Sussex "can just be who she is".
This comes amid the news that several royal family members are also pushing for peace, with Princess Kate reportedly keen to mend the two brothers’ relationship.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
"It bothers Kate that William and Harry are still estranged so she's taking matters into her own hands," a source recently told Star magazine, via the Mirror. “She feels their feud has gone on long enough and that it's time for William and Harry to be brothers again. She believes there's still time to repair the damage and has been quietly pushing for a truce."
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
-
The ‘It Ends With Us’ crew has opened up about the on-set tensions between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Yes the cropped cardigan from the 00’s is back and yes you need one in your wardrobe
Here's the lowdown
By Jazzria Harris
-
These 12 celebrities prove that medium length hairstyles look oh-so-chic on women over 50
Save this for you next hairdressers appointment
By Jazzria Harris