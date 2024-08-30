Sources claim Meghan Markle “just wants peace” from the royal family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are two of the most talked-about people in the world, and from their recent tour of Columbia to the launch of Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard brand, the royal couple is more talked-about than ever.

It is their relationship with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors that makes the most headlines, with tension reported on both sides since the Sussexes stepped down from their working royal roles, and relocated to California.

Now, four years after the move, there are reports that work is being done behind the scenes to mend the relationship between the Sussexes and the firm.

This is something a source close to the Sussexes opened up about this week, explaining that the couple just wants "peace".

“After Spare, [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex] realized, ‘Okay, we’re ready to move on. We want to focus on our future. We can have meaning and importance separate from the lives we had previously,’” the source told Us Weekly in a recent cover story. “Meghan doesn’t harbor any negative feelings. She just wants peace and knows you can’t find peace if you harbor resentments.

"There’s air and space and room," the insider continued, adding that with their new life in California, the Duchess of Sussex "can just be who she is".

This comes amid the news that several royal family members are also pushing for peace, with Princess Kate reportedly keen to mend the two brothers’ relationship.

"It bothers Kate that William and Harry are still estranged so she's taking matters into her own hands," a source recently told Star magazine, via the Mirror. “She feels their feud has gone on long enough and that it's time for William and Harry to be brothers again. She believes there's still time to repair the damage and has been quietly pushing for a truce."

We will continue to update this story.