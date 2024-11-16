Royal experts have named Prince Harry the "most talented member of the royal family"

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are two of the most talked-about people in the world. And since their step back from royal life in 2020, and relocation to Montecito, California, they make more headlines than ever.

Yes, from their European holiday home purchase to their movements towards peace with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been front and centre. And with the Duchess set to launch her new Californian lifestyle label, American Riviera Orchard, later this season, this shows no signs of slowing down.

However, it was Prince Harry who made headlines this week, with royal experts naming him the "most talented member of the royal family".

Tina Brown, a biographer of Princess Diana and friend of the late royal, opened up about the Duke of Sussex on her new Substack, 'Fresh Hell', praising his natural royal abilities.

"The thing about Harry is he's very good at being Prince Harry," Brown explained. "And that's the tragedy of all of this; he is the most talented member of the royal family, without doubt, in terms of being a prince, which is all he does know how to do. He's really sort of flawless at it.”

This is not the first time that royal experts have praised Prince Harry's talents, with former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond listing his positive qualities following the release of his Netflix documentary, Heart of Invictus.

"I think it makes us realise what we have lost in Harry," Bond explained to OK!. "He is so empathic, engaging and engaged, funny, natural and likeable. What a loss to the Royal Family."

"Harry was the most popular royal a couple of years ago, wasn't he?," Bond previously explained on The Sun's 'Royal Exclusive' show. "Having watched him grow up and knowing him just a little bit, he was a wonderful little boy and a charming, jovial adolescent.

"At least that's what we saw. He was brilliant for the royal family, he did bring a natural common touch and relatability. They would have been a great asset had he stayed..."

