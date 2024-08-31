Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard brand is launching sooner than we thought

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are two of the most talked-about people in the world, and from their recent tour of Columbia to their movements towards peace with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors, they never fail to make headlines.

It is the launch of Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard brand that has got the world talking the most in 2024, with the Duchess of Sussex unveiling her new Californian lifestyle label earlier this year.

The 43-year-old broke the news on Instagram, launching a website by the same name, with a sign-up box to join the waitlist. And while details about the new brand are expected to be released in due course, we do have a rough launch date, with sources telling People that American Riviera Orchard will launch "later this year". And that the Duchess of Sussex is "busy working behind the scenes to prepare" for it.

It is thought that American Riviera Orchard will be a luxury lifestyle brand, with "dozens of products" reportedly in the works.

According to The Guardian , "the brand's trademark filing application includes cookbooks, tableware, linens, a range of spreads and preserves including jellies, jams and nut butters".

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been releasing her American Riviera Orchard products gradually, soft launching her homemade jams and dog biscuits as personal gifts to A-list friends. But the first product to be made available for the public to buy will reportedly be her own line of rosé wine.

Rosé is known to be Markle's drink of choice so it is a logical choice for her company launch, and it is thought that the Duchess will accompany the release of her wine with a selection of bar and hosting ware.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It's all the things that are close to [Meghan Markle's] heart - all the things she's passionate about", reported sources via PageSix.com .

The Duchess of Sussex's American Riviera Orchard brand is expected to launch later this year.

We officially cannot wait for this.