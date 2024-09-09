Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon were spotted having a "deep" heart to heart at Toronto Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially separated last month, with Lopez filing for divorce after two years of marriage.

The A-list couple has been at the centre of divorce speculation since the beginning of this year. And following the cancellation of Lopez's 'This Is Me... Live’ tour, and their decision to put their $60 million Beverly Hills property on the market, it has long been reported that "Jennifer and Ben have been living separate lives".

Both parties have kept a relatively low profile since the split, with Lopez only returning to social media last week.

However, this weekend marked the release of their joint film, Unstoppable, at the Toronto Film Festival, with Affleck producing the project, and Lopez playing a supporting role in it.

Affleck, 52, was noticeably absent from the Unstoppable screening and after-party, choosing not to attend amid the news of their separation.

Lopez however was present, with the 55-year-old singer taking to the red carpet in a daring silver Tamara Ralph gown.

Also in attendance was co-producer and longtime best friend of Affleck's, Matt Damon, who was spotted having a heart to heart with Lopez after the film's screening.

The friends were seen talking while holding each other's hands, with the duo reported to have spent over 20 minutes deep in conversation at EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace.

“Jen and Matt began talking and had a long, deep conversation,” one source told People, going on to explain that they laughed often as well as speaking seriously together.

"I can’t wait for you guys to see this movie!!!!", Lopez posted to Instagram following the screening. "This is my favorite picture from what was one of the most magical nights I think I’ve ever had with a film. Besides playing Selena, playing the role of Judy Robles and bringing her and her struggles and triumphs with her amazing son, Anthony Robles to life, was one of the great honors of my life."

"These are the type of movies that the world needs right now more than ever," she continued. "Inspiring, uplifting, exciting and emotional. At times difficult to watch but so real and so moving. It’s a perfect family movie. It will have you cheering while you hold back the tears. It won’t be out until December 6 in theaters but it’ll be perfect for everyone to see with your families around Christmas. It is our gift to you to introduce the story of this inspiring UNSTOPPABLE family.

"Thank you to Billy Goldberg, Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Don Cheadle, and especially Judy Robles and Anthony Robles for making Unstoppable an unforgettable experience for me. 🙏🏼🤼‍♂️🤍"

We will continue to update this story.