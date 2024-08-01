Ben Affleck reportedly bought a new bachelor pad on Jennifer Lopez' birthday
Both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly making moves towards buying new, separate homes as divorce rumours rage on. And now, it has emerged that both spouses got one step further to that goal on a pretty important date: Jennifer's 55th birthday, on 24 July.
According to a report in People, Ben closed escrow (you'll know what this means if you're a die-hard Selling Sunset fan) on his new $20.5 million mansion in Los Angeles on his wife's birthday, and Jen sold her $23 million New York condo that same day. Though Jennifer doesn't appear to have found a new home yet, TMZ has previously reported that she wants to.
In June, news broke that Bennifer were selling their marital home in Beverly Hills, bought just last year, with the impressive mansion becoming publicly listed a few weeks later. Thanks to this listing, us nosy souls were able to find out that the house is going for the very cool, very normal sum of $68 million, and comes with luxury amenities such as 24 bathrooms and 80 parking spots.
Meanwhile, Ben's new home is in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, and is a slightly more manageable size, with "just" five beds and six baths.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
The fact that the Gone Girl actor was busy with real estate business on the singer's birthday isn't exactly shocking, as divorce rumours have been going around for months now — though the couple have yet to directly address these reports. In fact, J. Lo celebrated her birthday sans Ben on the East Coast of the United States, while he remained in California. The two have spent most of the summer apart, and have only been spotted together a handful of times since divorce rumours began.
Still, earlier this month, one source claimed there was a "sliver of hope" that Jennifer and Ben could work things out and not divorce. The celebs tied the knot in 2022, having reunited in 2021 — 17 years after they initially broke up in 2004.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
-
Loewe was just ranked as the hottest brand of the season, these are our 14 must-haves
Chic
By Sofia Piza
-
No matter your hair type or concern, we can confirm that these are the best shampoos on the market - and these five experts agree
For every hair type
By Tori Crowther
-
I asked 11 beauty insiders for their ride-or-die products—this is, perhaps, the best beauty edit in the world
From Caroline Hirons to Susan Yara
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
Jennifer Lopez shocks budget airline passengers as she's spotted flying economy
Stars, they're just like us
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seeing each other 'every few days' amid split speculation
They've reportedly been having relationship problems
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship is 'more platonic than romantic' according to body language expert
"If the couple is having relationship difficulties, then it makes sense."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Ben Affleck has reportedly 'checked out' of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez
"They are taking some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Ben Affleck has shut down J-Lo divorce rumours with one photo
He's signalling his commitment
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce rumours are ramping up
The couple has been at the centre of split speculation this week
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
J-Lo's new song offers a very intimate insight into her relationship with Ben Affleck
Steamy.
By Lauren Hughes
-
JLo shares previously unseen wedding photos as she pens a poem to Ben Affleck
Adorable.
By Maisie Bovingdon