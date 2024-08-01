Ben Affleck reportedly bought a new bachelor pad on Jennifer Lopez' birthday

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on March 16, 2024 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly making moves towards buying new, separate homes as divorce rumours rage on. And now, it has emerged that both spouses got one step further to that goal on a pretty important date: Jennifer's 55th birthday, on 24 July.

According to a report in People, Ben closed escrow (you'll know what this means if you're a die-hard Selling Sunset fan) on his new $20.5 million mansion in Los Angeles on his wife's birthday, and Jen sold her $23 million New York condo that same day. Though Jennifer doesn't appear to have found a new home yet, TMZ has previously reported that she wants to.

In June, news broke that Bennifer were selling their marital home in Beverly Hills, bought just last year, with the impressive mansion becoming publicly listed a few weeks later. Thanks to this listing, us nosy souls were able to find out that the house is going for the very cool, very normal sum of $68 million, and comes with luxury amenities such as 24 bathrooms and 80 parking spots.

Meanwhile, Ben's new home is in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, and is a slightly more manageable size, with "just" five beds and six baths.

The fact that the Gone Girl actor was busy with real estate business on the singer's birthday isn't exactly shocking, as divorce rumours have been going around for months now — though the couple have yet to directly address these reports. In fact, J. Lo celebrated her birthday sans Ben on the East Coast of the United States, while he remained in California. The two have spent most of the summer apart, and have only been spotted together a handful of times since divorce rumours began.

Still, earlier this month, one source claimed there was a "sliver of hope" that Jennifer and Ben could work things out and not divorce. The celebs tied the knot in 2022, having reunited in 2021 — 17 years after they initially broke up in 2004.

Topics
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
