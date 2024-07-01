Ben Affleck has reportedly moved his belongings out of his and J-Lo's marital home

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have endured a difficult start to 2024, with the past few months seeing the Hollywood A-listers' marriage plagued by divorce speculation .

The reports that the couple was “having issues in their marriage" first came earlier this year amid claims that Affleck had moved out of their shared family home. And sources have since informed Us Weekly that the couple was "taking some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them."

This week, speculation reached new heights, as People reported that Affleck had moved his belongings out of the couple's marital home, while Lopez was in Italy.

The Marry Me star travelled to Europe with a group of friends last month, spotted holidaying in Positano, on the Amalfi Coast, while Affleck stayed at home. And according to sources, it was during this time that the Gone Girl actor moved out his belongings.

"Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental," sources went on to explain via People. "He's been there for about two months now. He seems okay. He's been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He's also spending time with his kids."

The rumoured move may have little to do with their marriage however, and actually more to do with their house sale, with the couple reportedly putting their $60 million Beverly Hills marital home on the market .

"Jen and Ben have been living separate lives but have not officially separated yet," a source reported to Entertainment Tonight last month. "At this point, they are just doing their own thing. They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven't."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The reports come amid the news that Lopez has cancelled her 'This Is Me... Live' tour to spend time with "her children, family and close friends".

"It may seem like there's a lot of negativity out in the world right now," read a powerful statement by Lopez to her website last month. "But don't let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there. Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much.”

Both Lopez and Affleck have remained silent about the speculation around their marriage.

We will continue to update this story.