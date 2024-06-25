Jennifer Lopez shocks budget airline passengers as she's spotted flying economy

Jennifer Lopez took a page out of, well, all of our books when she decided to fly economy on a regular passenger airline for a recent trip. The international superstar was spotted on a KLM flight between Naples and Paris, as she sauntered around Europe on her summer holiday - and flew in the economy cabin, too. In photos published by The Sun, J-Lo could be seen flying with her security detail and, of course, looking as glamorous as ever for the plane trip.

It's always fun when major celebs, and even royalty — like Kate Middleton and Zara and Mike Tindall — get spotted flying economy, not to mention fans are usually quite supportive of the move considering that commercial flights are more climate friendl private jets (it goes without saying that flying in general isn't the most eco option anyway, but there are degrees to it).

Jen was spotted holidaying in Positano, Italy, last week, where she was reportedly spending time with friends — and without husband Ben Affleck as the two weather divorce rumours. After that, she flew off to Paris to attend the Dior show during Couture Week.

Although the separation speculation must be really difficult for Jennifer, a source stressed that she was determined to enjoy her vacay regardless, even enjoying some of the activities that Ben isn't such a big fan of while she's away.

"Jen loves vacationing in Europe during the summer," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "It's been nice for her to experience a change of pace and have some breathing room. She has been having a blast with her friends. They love to go to fun dinners, have late nights, lay out in the sun, get dressed up, dance, and shop."

The insider added: "That's never really been Ben’s scene, even when him and Jen weren't having any issues. Jen isn't letting the fact that Ben's not there bring her down."

Divorce rumours have been swirling surrounding Bennifer for a few weeks now, with reports saying they've been living separately for a bit, though neither has yet addressed the rumours directly.